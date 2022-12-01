The Masked Singer: Amber Riley wins season eight after performing as the Harp on hit Fox show

Amber Riley was crowned the winner of season eight of The Masked Singer on Wednesday during a two-hour finale on Fox after her performance as the Harp.

“This has been such an amazing experience to be able to come out here and be completely covered up and let my talents speak for themselves,” said Amber, 36, after revealing her identity and receiving the Golden Mask Trophy.

“The love I have for people and wanting people to heal and feel what it is that I sing. So I hope everyone felt my soul for exposing it here on this stage,” added the Glee star who split from her fiancé Desean Black earlier this year.

“Throughout your journey we have indeed felt your soul,” said host Nick Cannon, 42.

Amber said she took home not only the Golden Mask Trophy, but also the words of encouragement the panelists had said to her along the way.

As the harp, she was the first contestant to take the stage during the finals and sing Lady Gaga’s song The Edge Of Glory.

“We’re on the edge of our seats,” Nick said. “What a way to start the show.”

“That’s how it’s done there,” said panelist Nicole Scherzinger, 44.

She later sang John Mayer’s song Gravity as a chorus accompanied her on stage.

“I think we all have chills,” Nick said

“That’s hands down one of the best things we’ve ever heard on this stage,” said panelist Robin Thicke, 45. “You just took that to the stratosphere, to the church, over the moon.”

“You are truly one of the best to ever grace our stage,” said Nicole

The Harp became emotional and began to cry.

“It just means a lot to get validated,” Harp said. “I’ve been through a lot in this industry and sometimes you forget who you are and sometimes you need people to remind you.”

Amber said afterwards that moment meant a lot to her.

“You made me cry and you messed up my makeup,” Amber said.

Nick asked her if she had a message for her fans.

“I’m just saying that whatever you want in this life, go for it,” Amber said. “It may be hard, it may be a rocky journey, but at the end of that journey, it will be totally and completely worth it. So go on.’

Amber took the stage for the last time and sang Lizzo’s hit song About Damn Time.

Before she was exposed, the panelists gave their final guesses.

Jenny McCarthy, 50, suspected Harp was singer Jordin Sparks. Robin was convinced it was Yvette Nicole Brown. Ken Jeong, 53, was convinced it was Jennifer Hudson.

Nicole was the only panelist who correctly guessed it was Amber.

The Wilson Phillips trio, acting as the Lambs, placed second and were also unmasked.

Before their identities were revealed, the panelists made their final guesses. Jenny thought it was The Chicks. Ken said he thought they were the Kardashian’s sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney. Robin and Nicole both guessed correctly that it was Wilson Phillips.

The group consists of Chynna Phillips, Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson. All three come from Rock & Roll royalty. Chyna is the daughter of John and Michelle Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas and Carnie and Wendy are both daughters of Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.

“It was amazing,” Wendy Wilson, 53, said after the exposure.

“I have no words for it,” said 54-year-old Carnie Wilson. ‘I am speechless. Do you know how great it is to have the mask off and talk now? It was so great, what an honor. This thing was a journey.’

“I knew it was you,” Robin said. “You killed it.”

As the Lambs, they played Chaka Khan’s I’m Every Woman.

Ken thought they were the Kardashian sisters and said he believed there was a connection between the show and the Kardashians.

“Nick Cannon who dated Kim Kardashian, remember?” Ken said. “Do you remember that daddy?”

Robin and Nicole both guessed correctly that the group was Wilson Phillips.

The Lambs said they never gave up on singing together, despite being 14 years apart.

The trio took the stage for the second time and performed the Foreigner song I Want To Know What Love Is with their incredible harmonies.

“Great performance,” Jenny said as confetti rained down on the group.

“What a way to end the game,” Nick said.

Unmasked, they performed their hit Hold On together while the panelists and audience sang along.

The two-hour finale also gave a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a contestant wearing bulky masks.

The Masked Singer will air a Christmas special on Fox on December 7.

Teyana Taylor, 31, won season seven after her performance as Firefly in May.