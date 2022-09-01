The Masked Singer: Abbie Chatfield reveals the best thing about being famous

<!–

There are many benefits to being famous.

Besides having a lot of money in the bank, you get invited to fancy red carpet events and people recognize you everywhere you go.

But for TV and radio host Abbie Chatfield, the best thing about her celebrity career until now has been unrelated to fame or fortune.

She revealed on Wednesday that her friendship with Chrissie Swan was her “favorite thing to come out of this career.”

The pair met as judges on The Masked Singer Australia this year, after Abbie admired Chrissie for years as an announcer.

The podcast host, 27, shared a tribute to Big Brother alum on Instagram, posting a gallery of photos of the couple working together behind the scenes.

“How lucky am I to have found friendship with such a beautiful soul?” she wrote. “I think my friendship with @chrissieswan is my favorite thing to come out of this career.”

Abbie continued: ‘I’ve always admired her from a distance, but now I get to do it up close! I love you, chook.’

Chrissie, 48, commented in the comments section: ‘Feels like family. What a gift! I love you too, Chook.’

The two women formed a close bond this year when filming The Masked Singer, along with fellow celebrities, Mel B and Dave Hughes.

Abbie has risen to fame in a flash since coming in second on The Bachelor in 2019.

Following the success of her podcast It’s a Lot, she has become one of Australia’s most in-demand media personalities, with her own radio show on the Hit Network and several television appearances.

The two women formed a close bond during the filming of The Masked Singer this year, along with fellow celebrities Mel B (left) and Dave Hughes (center right)