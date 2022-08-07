The Masked Singer 2022: See a full list of the huge stars set to be unmasked

The Masked Singer Australia returns to the screens for its fourth season on Sunday evening.

The wacky reality show, judged by Abbie Chatfield of The Bachelor, radio host Chrissie Swan, Spice Girl Mel B and comedian Dave Hughes, will reportedly feature some A-list celebrities.

From a former Spice Girl to Australia’s very own ‘Queen of Pop’ – fans are convinced they’ve figured out who’s under the masks this season.

mirror ball

Many social media sleuths have thought the legendary Kylie Minogue (right) could be Mirrorball, with her referred to as ‘little’ and ‘queen of dance floors around the world’

The hint for the star is that she’s “tiny” – with Kylie often referred to as a pint-sized megastar – and “queen of dance floors around the world.”

Other suggestions include Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton, along with Delta Goodrem or Samantha Jade.

It might as well be Baby Spice, Emma Bunton (pictured), who is also known as the youngest member of the Spice Girls. Emma was in Sydney filming for the show

Could she have snuck into The Masked Singer’s studios to don the Mirrorball costume?

String

Who is the string? Some of the suggestions included American singer Sisqo, who is known around the world for the Thong Song. Closer to home, others have guessed Waleed Aly (right)

But closer to home is Waleed Aly from The Project, who is actually a guitarist in a band called Robot Child.

However, it seems the jury is still out on who chooses to transform into the beloved Aussie footwear.

popcorn

Popcorn has spawned a number of theories that revolve around Hollywood’s protagonists, including Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman. Closer to home, Sam Moran gambles (right)

While those seem a little dubious given their massive Hollywood pay packages, some have suggested it could be the former Wiggle, Sam Moran.

A number of commentators believed it was Sam, as The Wiggles have a song, Hot Poppin Popcorn.

blowfly

A number of theories have been suggested that Blowfly could be the American band The Offspring’s Dexter Holland. The costume could be a reference to his worldwide hit ‘Pretty Fly For A White Guy’.

The costume could be a reference to his worldwide hit ‘Pretty Fly For A White Guy’.

Other suggestions included none other than former judge Dannii Minogue.

Tiger

Rumor has it that Jason Donovan is under the Tiger mask. Commentators think he could make an appearance on the show after being in the country filming the neighbor’s finale

Commentators believe he could appear on the show after being in the country filming the Neighbors finale.

Other suggestions included Dr Chris Brown, Tim Campbell, Hugh Sheridan and Nathan Foley.

rooster

Could the rooster be Brendan Fevola, Nazeen Hussein or Jack Black? All the men were at the center of speculation about whether they would appear on the show

All the men are speculated about whether they will appear on the show.

Jack Black seems to be a bit of a stretch. But who knows?

Zombie

Masked Singer’s detectives think this is Wentworth’s Pamela Rabe. Other guesses include Hollywood golden girl Margot Robbie and Sweet About Me singer Gabriella Cilmi

Other guesses include Hollywood golden girl Margot Robbie and Sweet About Me singer, Gabriella Cilmi.

A number of people have wondered if the Wentworth star would make an appearance.

Knight

Some commentators think Grant Denyer is behind this mask. Here with wife, Chezzi

Grant is a reality TV regular who has appeared on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

He has also won Dancing With The Stars twice.

caterpillar

Former Hi-5 artist Charli Robinson (pictured) could be behind this mask

Others have thought it to be Justine Clarke.

The childish costume has made people think it’s an artist from Playschool or Hi-5.

snapdragon

Commentators think his Eurovision star, Sheldon Riley. The star would bring tears to the judges Abbie Chatfield and Chrissie Swan

The star would bring the judges, Abbie Chatfield and Chrissie Swan, to tears.

Sheldon is a safe bet when he rose to fame on The X Factor.

The Masked Singer begins on Sunday, August 7, 7:30 PM, 10 a.m