The Masked Dancer viewers are convinced they know the famous name competing as Scissors

The Masked Dancer viewers think they found out who Scissors is in the show thanks to a TV clue in the character’s name.

Amanda Holden, 51, starred as hairdresser Mia Bevan in BBC drama Cutting It from 2002 to 2004 and fans of The Masked Dancer think she could dance under the Scissors costume.

The currently unidentified star danced to Justin Bieber’s hit song Sorry over the weekend, with viewers taking to Twitter to suspect it could be Amanda.

Guessed? The Masked Dancer viewers think they found out who Scissors is on the show thanks to a TV clue in the character’s name, which features Amanda Holden dancing as Scissors

One person wrote: ‘Scissors @AmandaHolden while she was in Cutting It and has a great figure?? #MaskedDancerUK.’

While another viewer shared: ‘Amanda Holden was in ‘Cutting it’, but can she dance like Scissors just danced #MaskedDancerUK.’

Referring to Amanda’s appearance as a contestant on Blind Date at age 19 in 1991, another fan tweeted, “Now I’m positive Scissors in Amanda Holden. She was in Cutting It and the eye refers to when she was on Blind Date.”

Talented: Masked Dancer fans think Britain’s Got Talent judges could dance under the Scissors costume

Playing the part: Amanda starred as hairdresser Mia Bevan in BBC drama Cutting It from 2002 to 2004 (featured in 2002)

Clue: Viewers think the Eye of Sciccors may be a reference to Amanda’s (center) performance as a participant in Blind Date at age 19 in 1991

Someone else posted: ‘@MaskedDancer could be #scissors @AmandaHolden she was in Cutting It.’

Someone else said of Amanda’s Heart FM colleague Ashley Roberts, “Either Ashley Roberts or Amanda Holden. She was in Cutting It, so Scissors could be the clue.’

Another person wrote, “I think Scissors is Amanda Holden, she’s a talent show judge and she was in a drama called Cutting It #maskeddancer,” while someone else shared: “Scissors is Amanda Holden. She was in Cutting It. She can dance! #maskeddancer #MaskedDancerUK.’

Guesswork: The currently unidentified star danced to Justin Bieber’s hit song Sorry over the weekend, with viewers taking to Twitter to post their guess it could be Amanda

Another viewer wrote: ‘I couldn’t even limit myself to that! I thought #Scissors could be Amanda Holden… Cutting? It’s a lot harder than The Masked Singer!’

It comes after Jesse Metcalfe became the first celebrity to be unmasked during the return of ITV’s Masked Dancer Saturday night.

The Desperate Housewives actor, 43, was revealed as the star behind Astronaut during the episode — much to the horror of judges Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse.

The show is back for another season with a brand new roster of celebrity contestants whose identities can be guessed by viewers, hiding behind costumes such as Candlestick, Scissors, Odd Socks, Prawn Cocktail and Pillar and Post.

Revealed! Masked Dancer’s Astronaut was the first contestant to be eliminated on Saturday’s episode, when he was revealed as Jesse Metcalfe, 43,

During the episode, the first six celebrities took to the stage to show off their moves, forcing Candlestick, Astronaut and duo Pillar and Post to battle for survival.

Astronaut was chosen to be sent home by the four judges, as they shouted for him to “take it off” and reveal his face.

And as Jesse did, the studio audience burst into cheers—while judges Davina and Oti couldn’t contain their shock.

Unexpectedly: Davina McCall, who sits on the jury alongside Peter Crouch, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse, was shocked by the revelation

Return: During the episode, the first six celebrities took the stage to show off their moves – with Astronaut fighting for survival before being sent home

Below: Jesse waved to the judges and audience as he beamed after taking off his mask

“It’s American actor Jesse Metcalfe everyone,” announcer Joel Dommett announced as the star waved to the audience.

Viewers at home also seemed equally shocked by the revelation and took to social media to share their surprise.

“Can’t believe Jesse Metcalfe was an Astronaut,” one viewer wrote on Twitter, while another said, “Like it’s Desperate Housewives’ gardener, I didn’t expect that.”

And others were quick to note how the hunk hasn’t changed since his days on the ABC show, despite 18 years having passed.

‘How does he still look the same 20 years later?!’ one viewer asked, while another echoed, ‘What an absolutely welcome blast from the past Jesse Metcalfe is. Still looking as great as ever.”

Guess who: “It’s American actor Jesse Metcalfe everyone,” announced host Joel Dommet as the crowd erupted into cheers

Jesse rose to fame starring as Eva Longoria’s secret lover John Rowland in the drama-comedy series Desperate Housewives, before going on to direct the 2006 film John Tucker Must Die.

And when he explained why he decided to go for Masked Dancer, the star said he wanted to overcome a dance fear.

“I thought it would be fun because dance is something that really intimidates me, so it’s a fear I wanted to face,” he said.

The Masked Dancer continues Saturday on ITV1 at 6.30pm.