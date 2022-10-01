The Masked Dancer: Steph McGovern is unveiled as Tomato Sauce and David Seamen as Pillar and Post

Television host Steph McGovern has become the latest celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Dancer after being revealed as Tomato Sauce.

After a vote, the judges – Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch – decided it was time for Tomato Sauce to give up the disguise during Saturday’s show.

It came after football legend David Seaman and wife Frankie left the show after being exposed as Pillar and Post due to injury.

After a dance jam against Odd Socks, Tomato Sauce was unmasked and revealed as Steph.

The TV favorite had danced to a storm while hidden behind a red suit, complete with peplum skirt and a large helmet in the shape of a tomato.

The entire panel, except for Peter Crouch, correctly guessed that it was indeed the Packed Lunch host parading her belongings on stage.

Reflecting on his experience, Steph said, “I loved it! I’ve had the time of my life’.

While Davina called her a “great dancer” at the time, Jonathan gushed that they could see even behind the mask that she was “having fun.”

Steph went on to say she would rush to catch the train once her Channel Four show was ready to travel from Leeds to film the London dance competition.

When asked if anyone on her team knew, she replied, “No, nobody knows.”

She also joked about the wild guesses the judges made during the series, including Gordon Ramsay and Mick Hucknell.

With Jonathan teasing, ‘I’m still not convinced you’re not Mick Hucknall’.

Earlier in the episode, the first-ever masked duo Pillar and Post left the show due to a medical injury.

Skater Frankie fell during rehearsals and had to leave the show on a doctor’s prescription.

Joel Dommett said: “Unfortunately Pillar fell during rehearsals and I am absolutely gutted to tell you that they have had to withdraw from the competition on medical advice.”

‘We were devastated because we absolutely loved every minute of it! It was great fun but a tumble meant our masked trip ended too soon, we had so much fun and we were sad we had to hang up our masks without being able to share our last dance with all of you!

“We were thrilled to be a part of this series and we wish the other contestants the best of luck as we stay home and try to guess who all the other celebrities are!”

An ITV spokesperson confirmed: “Pillar has had to withdraw from the competition due to an injury sustained during rehearsals, we wish her a speedy recovery.”

The Masked Dancer continues on Saturday at 6.30pm on ITV.