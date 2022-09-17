The Masked Dancer: Stacey Dooley is third star eliminated after being unveiled as Prawn Cocktail

Stacey Dooley was revealed as Prawn Cocktail on Saturday night’s episode of The Masked Dancer, making her the third star to be eliminated from this series.

The broadcaster, 35, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Kevin Clifton, was eliminated from the pre-recorded ITV competition after finding herself in the bottom two with Scissors where she caught a move to Dua Lipa’s Physical.

When asked if her partner Kevin, a former Strictly ballroom professional, had helped her practice her routines, she joked, “He won’t dance unless he gets paid.”

Celebrity judges Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Peter Crouch had previously guessed that the TV journalist could be behind the mask, due to her signature Luton accent.

When she left, Stacey told host Joel Dommett, “I had the time of my life, I loved it, I just wanted to pretend I was some crazy, drunken annoying aunt.”

On Twitter, one fan wrote: ‘@GavinEvs Whoo first correct guess of the series. I was right that the shrimp cocktail was Stacey dooley #TheMaskedDancer.”

A second added: ‘Aw Stacey Dooley! #prawn #MaskedDancerUK love this show!’

You guessed it! Judges Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross (LR) had previously guessed that the TV journalist could be behind the mask, due to her Luton accent

Meanwhile, another joked: ‘Have thought the whole time it wasn’t Stacey Dooley because I thought she could dance better than #MaskedDancerUK.’

Last week, Joanne Page, the star of Gavin and Stacey, was the second contestant to be eliminated, when he was unmasked and revealed that he was the dancer, namely Pig.

Before that, Desperate Housewives’ Jesse Metcalfe was the first contestant to be sent home.

Stacey announced her joyful pregnancy news last month, sharing a vintage photo while rocking her new belly.

She wrote: ‘Gaaaaaang… We’re having a baby! So damn happy. Kev, you are magical, I love you.

(Was impossible to hide and if anyone else asks me if I got my tits done in LA I’m going to scream). Here gosssss.’

Kevin also shared the same photo at the same time, sweetly writing: ‘We’re having a baby! ❤️❤️❤️ And I think my girl @staceydooley looks gorgeous pregnant.”

And to explain her excitement, Stacey appeared on The One Show just days later to tell the good news.

“I’m very happy, I can’t quite believe it,” she excitedly told host Ronan after he congratulated her.

Delighted: Appearing on The One Show, Stacey said she was ‘elated’ at the news, explaining: ‘I can’t quite believe it’

Ronan told the reporter, “We should start by congratulating you, great news today from you and Kevin.”

“Thanks mate, I can’t quite believe it. I’m actually very happy, I feel really happy. Because I’m 35, you never take it for granted,” explains Stacey.

Stacey and Kevin were crowned Strictly Champions in 2018 after winning the hearts of viewers with their incredible partnership — making things romantic after leaving the show.