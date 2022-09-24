The Masked Dancer: BAFTA-winning choirmaster Gareth Malone unveiled as Cactus on tonight’s episode

BAFTA-winning choir director Gareth Malone has become the latest celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Dancer after being revealed as the Cactus.

After a vote, the judges – Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch – decided it was time for Cactus to give up the disguise during Saturday’s show.

And after a ‘dance jam’ against Pearly King, Cactus was unmasked and revealed as Gareth.

Big Reveal: Cactus: BAFTA-winning conductor Gareth Malone is the latest celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Dancer after being revealed as the Cactus.

The television musician, hiding behind the spiky green suit complete with pink and yellow flame print unitard and cape, made the big reveal on Saturday night before the jury.

The panel wasn’t sure if it was a McFly or Busted band member – but they didn’t put their finger on the fact that it was Gareth before he was revealed by the Cactus mask.

Reflecting on his experience, Gareth said, “I’ve had so much fun. The last time I danced I was 7 and I was dancing with a broom in the school play. I mean, I danced, I danced.’

Judge Davina asked, “How hard was it to teach after you were the teacher?

“It’s terrible, isn’t it?” Gareth replied. “I’ve done that to so many people, and go, don’t worry, just go out and sing in front of 4,000 people, it’ll be fine… It’s terrible.

Oops! The musician was the last celebrity to be exposed on Saturday’s show after losing in the dance-off

Shock: After a vote, the judges – Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch – decided it was time for Cactus to give up the disguise

‘I’ll never do it again. I was sick with nerves. I’m so out of my comfort zone. I don’t know how to dance, I don’t have that thing.’

Gareth later said he decided to take up the challenge because he had never danced before, except in the kitchen, nightclubs or in his youth.

“A lot of people have tweeted before if it was me in one of the costumes or The Masked Singer, but never in The Masked Dancer,” he revealed.

Who is it? Gareth said he decided to take up the challenge because he had never danced before, except in the kitchen, in nightclubs or in his youth.

Comparing the two shows, he said the Masked Dancer appealed to him more than singing, “I think this is happier, merrier, silly and fun and what we need right now.”

Keeping it a secret from his family was difficult, he said: “It was an absolute nightmare, I had to lie to everyone, I had to lie to my parents, I had to lie to my kids, I had to lie to everyone I work with. , it was really hard and I didn’t like it at all.

“It was really hard to get in the car and go clandestinely about it and stuff, and it was a huge relief when I took the mask off at the end. It was like, ‘Great, finally I can just be myself again!’

It’s him! The television musician hid behind the spiky green suit with a pink and yellow flame unit, also with a matching cape

‘It was sad [to leave the competition] because I really like the team behind the podium. I was really sad, you know you shouldn’t move on, but I was relieved when I thought, ‘Okay, I don’t have to learn 6 more dances’, but I definitely felt like I left at the right point, because there are clearly much better dancers than me.’

On next week’s show, the remaining eight celebrities will perform together for the first time, before three celebrities are unmasked and sent home.

The Masked Dancer continues on Saturday at 6.30pm on ITV.