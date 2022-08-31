The Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker is $50 less on Amazon and it looks as good as it sounds

<!–

You don’t need to know much about music to appreciate that it sounds much more immersive and powerful when played through a quality speaker.

While there’s nothing wrong with Alexa-enabled Echos and Echo Dots, buyers who use the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker say it’s an instant upgrade to a music listening experience.

Now that it’s been reduced by $50, it’s become a lot more affordable to set up your home for fall parties, kitchen discos while you’re cooking, or cozy evenings at home.

The Acton II may be compact, but the sound is nothing short of great. This dynamic compact speaker features three dedicated Class D amplifiers that power the dual tweeters and subwoofer for a sound that’s downright big. And it is reduced by $50. Store

Make listening to music more of an experience rather than an afterthought with a speaker that looks great and sounds even better

as the Marshall Acton II Speaker professional quality sound, you can create any atmosphere you want from your phone and use Bluetooth to send your playlist.

The stable Bluetooth connection works within five meters of the speaker, so you don’t have to sit directly on top of it to work.

Sound can fill a room if you want it to, thanks to three dedicated Class D amplifiers that power the speaker’s dual tweeters and subwoofer for sound that’s nothing short of big.

The Marshall Acton II looks stylish in most rooms and can fill a room with the powerful sound of dual tweeters and a subwoofer

Shoppers are also impressed by the contemporary design that adds a touch of class to any decor scheme. If you like shabby chic, clean lines, vintage vibes or industrial interiors, you’ll find that the boxy-shaped Marshall speaker will complement your space better than a generic Echo Dot.

But the sound quality is the main talking point among the many reviewers who have given it a full five stars.

“This is the best Bluetooth speaker ever,” praised one music fan reviewer. “It looks great and sounds super clear and the bass is out of this world.”

Another added: ‘It really is a super speaker. The design is beautiful and the sound quality is great. It can go so loud. We use it every day!’

Effortlessly chic: the Marshall Acton II can blend in with the style of a room but there is no blending when it comes to sound as it stands out for its audio and quality bass

True tech geeks will be even more impressed when they learn that you can tune the speaker’s sound with the Marshall app, so it perfectly matches the room you’re in and the tastes of the people listening.

However, there are also analog volume controls on top of the speaker if you want a faster but more old-fashioned approach to adjusting the sound.

While the $229 price may not be an impulse buy, it becomes a better value when you consider how much use you’ll get from it and how it can completely help you switch off the day and relax. Make sure to click it Amazon now before the $50 deal expires.