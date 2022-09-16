The market is not an end in itself

The writer is president of the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

The shortcomings of the political and economic paradigm known as ‘neoliberalism’ are now well known. As well-suited as it was to tackle stagflation in the 1970s, neoliberal policies since then have fueled grotesque inequality, fueled the rise of populist demagogues, exacerbated racial inequalities and hampered our ability to cope with crises like climate change. . The 2008 financial crash exposed these shortcomings and inspired a reassessment of the way government and markets relate to society – an effort re-energized by the pandemic, which sparked a series of (successful) public actions that were at odds with neoliberal bromides.

But there remain powerful interests attached to neoliberalism, which has served them well. Unfortunately, the resurgence of inflation has given them a hook not only to criticize US President Joe Biden’s spending, but to condemn attempts to change the ruling paradigm as “socialist” steps to destroy capitalism. While the causes of current inflation are complex, we have tools to deal with them and have begun to apply them. Managing the economic impact of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine must not derail a long-awaited process of adapting governance to a 21st century economy and society.

Neoliberals have achieved much in the 50 years that their ideology has been dominant, but none is more impressive than their success in equating a very specific, very narrow conception of capitalism with capitalism itself – as if any deviation from their approach to government and markets is necessary not capitalism or against capitalism.

But capitalism, well understood, requires only that trade and industry be left primarily in the hands of private actors, something no one is trying to overthrow today. This allows for myriad different relationships between private companies, government and civil society – possibilities limited only by imagination and choice. Mercantilism, laissez-faire and Keynesianism were all forms of capitalism, just like FDR’s New Deal. As, for that matter, are the Social Democrats of Northern Europe.

In all these systems, production remains in private hands and market exchange is the dominant form of economic activity. Since markets are created and bounded by law, there is no such thing as a market free from government. Neoliberalism limits government regulation to safeguarding markets that operate efficiently in terms of price. What’s? a conception of capitalism, but certainly not the only one.

The genius of capitalism lies in finding new ways to harness the energy, innovation and opportunities that private companies can provide, while adapting to changing circumstances. Mercantilism gave way to laissez-faire, which gave way to Keynesianism, which gave way to neoliberalism – each a capitalist system that served for a while before yielding in the face of material and ideological changes to something better suited to a new context .

We are clearly in the midst of such a transformation today – driven by vastly increased wealth inequalities, global warming, demands to address persistent racial inequalities, the rise of populism and new technologies. These developments were accompanied by alarming political and social disruption. As belief in neoliberalism crumbles, we see leaders – from Donald Trump to Jair Bolsonaro, Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Putin – embracing toxic forms of ethno-nationalism, with China’s view of state capitalism in the wings as an alternative. These are terrible options, but we are not going to stop them by urging people to cling to a neoliberal system in which they have already lost faith. Change is taking place; the question is whether it will change for the better.

If capitalism is to survive, it will have to adapt, as it has done in the past. We must recognize how neoliberalism has failed and address the legitimate demands of those it has failed. Plenty of alternative options: how capitalism needs to change, we need to debate that. The only point of view that makes no sense is to protest that any change is “anti-capitalism,” as if Milton Friedman and friends had achieved perfect, timeless wisdom in the 1970s.

Ultimately, markets and governments are just devices to provide citizens with the physical environment and opportunities for the material success necessary to thrive and live dignified lives. Neo-liberals lost sight of this and began to view the market as an end in itself. They failed to see how their version of markets didn’t work for the majority of people. We are now living with the consequences of their blindness, and we must rebuild and rethink before it is too late.