The many versions of a female scientist

Depictions of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are powerful sources of inspiration for young women aspiring to careers in those fields. But stereotypes of female scientists persist, and we still have a ways to go to overcome them. So says Alexandra Phillips, a researcher at UC Santa Barbara’s National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS), in a paper published in the journal Social media + society.

“What comes to your mind when you imagine a scientist? For many people, the image of a scientist is influenced by things like movies and TV shows, like ‘The Big Bang Theory’, where scientists – especially female scientists – are highly stereotyped, ’ said Phillips, who also serves as a science communication and policy officer for the NCEAS.

Indeed, popular culture still tends to characterize women in STEM areas, which, among other things, pits femininity and feminine attractiveness against intelligence and seriousness, and casts doubt on women’s competence. Add to that a lack of representations of diversity, and a connection has to be made between the prevailing stereotypes and the lack of role models, and the significant gender inequality in the STEM workforce in the US. According to National Science Board statistics, women make up nearly half of the U.S. working population but only about a third of the STEM population, a proportion that has changed little since 2010.

So in 2018, while pursuing her PhD in organic geochemistry at the California Institute of Technology, Phillips turned to Instagram and started Women Doing Science, a site featuring photos and profiles of women scientists around the world in their elements, whether it be involves labs, lecture halls or the field.

“I started Women Doing Science because unlike mainstream media, social media can showcase so many versions of what a scientist looks like, highlighting many potential role models for women in STEM that they may be missing in their everyday lives or professional settings. Phillips said. .

What started as a creative venture and a little bit of activism quickly evolved into an international movement as submissions poured in from female scientists around the world. There are women who do underwater science, peer through microscopes, examine rocks, study animals, test robots, give lectures. They vary in appearance and clothing, and they all look like they are enjoying their work. The site currently has nearly 100,000 followers and has gained a large group of volunteers who help recruit more scientists and write about their work.

The healthy data set naturally lent itself to a case study.

“We wanted to determine whether Women Doing Science was successful in its goal of bringing attention to diverse and international scientists, and if so, what the impact was on the page’s followers,” Phillips said.

In their analysis, the Women Doing Science team found that the site was indeed successful in its scope, with 37% of their posts featuring women of color and a third featuring bilingual captions. In fact, the display of diversity on the site is a major draw.

“In a survey, followers mentioned that the diversity of posts was one of the top reasons they engaged with the page,” Phillips said, “along with finding role models and generally getting inspired.” Followers also noted the power images of female scientists had in helping with impostor syndrome and alleviating a woman’s loneliness in a STEM field.

But there was also a downside. After examining three particularly viral posts, two topics garnered much approval from followers for being “trailblazers,” while the third sparked a heated debate. It was a photo of a biology doctoral student in the lab, in heels, with hair down and makeup on.

“The third went viral for a bad reason, because the scientist was portrayed as very feminine and in line with traditional stereotypes,” Phillips said. The angry comments and direct messages to the featured scientist amounted to harassment, she added. Meanwhile, other commentators came out in defense of the doctoral student and criticized others for guarding the image of a female scientist. The administrators decided to temporarily remove the post to defuse the situation.

But that feedback was also important, highlighting the pitfalls in women’s ongoing struggle to develop STEM identities.

“That experience was always on my mind while running the page,” Phillips said. “But to analyze it formally, it was really insightful to myself as I digested what was happening. I realized how fragile the identity of women in STEM is, that an image of a female scientist who is beautiful and wants to be taken seriously such a hard time doing that, even today. We just have so much more work to do to make STEM a truly inclusive space for women, and especially women with marginalized identities.”

The team hopes this case study will provide valuable information for universities and research institutions as they work to level the STEM playing field for incoming researchers and add dimensionality to the image of women scientists.

More information:

Alexandra A. Phillips et al, Diversifying Representations of Female Scientists on Social Media: A Case Study From the Women Doing Science Instagram, Social media + society (2022). Alexandra A. Phillips et al, Diversifying Representations of Female Scientists on Social Media: A Case Study From the Women Doing Science Instagram,(2022). DOI: 10.1177/20563051221113068

Provided by University of California – Santa Barbara





