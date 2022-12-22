The many, many, many faces of Simon Cowell

Advertisement

Not much has changed on The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent over the years; the usual mix of hopeful contestants, candid judges and tear-jerking backstories combined with the heady promise of potential fame and fortune has earned these fail-safe formats millions of viewers – and an almost permanent air of predictability.

If only the same could be said of their creator.

An otherwise straightforward appearance at this year’s pre-recorded Royal Variety performance on Dec. 2 raised more unwanted questions than answers, with many viewers focusing on the elephant Cowell had accidentally let into the room — namely, his radically different facial features.

Then and now: Simon Cowell in an early publicity photo from 2002 (L) and featured on America’s Got Talent in 2022 (R)

The now 63-year-old music magnate surprised those in attendance – and onlookers – with a remarkably smooth face as he introduced Britain’s Got Talent winner Axel Blake at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

More questioning eyebrows were raised just days later, when Cowell’s face was curiously obscured by shadow as he praised eight-year-old son Eric during a remote appearance on the ITV chat show Loose Women.

Once again, fans were led to question his vastly different face – has he really changed? Or is it just our imagination?

Fear not, MailOnline has the answer. Join us as we take a careful chronological look back at the many, many faces of Simon Cowell.

1985: Cowell’s dashing features attracted a lot of attention during a night out with girlfriend Sinitta at London’s Legends nightclub

1987: The then-little-known record producer looked youthful and fresh in this late-1980s TV appearance

1990: Cowell looks handsome posing with his then-girlfriend Sinitta, a constant in his life, at an event in London

1999: Cowell, age 40, with Ray Hedges and Kate Thornton judging the This Morning Boy Band Competition

All change: Cowell modeled round glasses at the 1994 BRIT Awards (L), while teeth appeared slightly whiter in the 2007 Britain’s Got Talent publicity photos (R)

2002: Cowell looks good in Pop Idol, a prototype for The X Factor and the show that made him a household name

2001: The mogul developed a reputation for delivering caustic comments to hapless guests on Pop Idol after its launch

Mind me: the pose is similar but the face looks slightly different when Cowell poses for an X Factor publicity photo in 2005 (L) and at an American Idol party in 2006 (R)

2012: Cowell again attracts attention at Britain’s Got Talent auditions at London’s Hammersmith

2015: Career smoker Cowell prepares to light a cigarette as he leaves a private party in London