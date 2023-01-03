The manufacturing industry suffers the worst month since the depths of the pandemic

Manufacturers suffered a dismal end to the year as the sector experienced its worst month since the depths of the pandemic.

The closely watched S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed the sector contracted for a fifth straight month in December.

The drop was blamed on weak customer demand in the UK and abroad amid higher costs, market volatility and Brexit-related complications.

Heralding the start of what threatens to be a dismal year, the numbers came at the same time as PMI readings for the US and China, which also gave dismal readings.

The UK reading of 45.3, on a scale where the 50 mark separates growth from contraction, was down from November’s 46.5, the lowest level since May 2020.

Excluding Covid, it was the worst month since May 2009 and raises the likelihood that the economy will contract at the end of 2022, plunging the UK into recession.

The manufacturing recession means job cuts, which have reached their worst level since October 2020, according to the report.

The US PMI reading of 46.2 was the worst since May 2020 as production and customer orders cooled further.

In China, the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI reading for December fell to 49.0, a fifth consecutive month of contraction.