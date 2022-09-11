The Mandalorian S3 teaser trailer previews the 2023 return to Disney Plus

Disney showed itself a teaser trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian at the D23 event on Saturday. While we don’t have an exact date for when the series will hit Disney Plus, the streamer previously said it will premiere in February 2023.

This is our first look at the show’s upcoming third season and featured not only Pedro Pascal’s title character, The Mandalorian, and his Force-using payload, but other well-known characters such as Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Emily Swallow as The Armorer and Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto.

Disney released season two in 2020, leaving those of us who have already completed the first two seasons waiting two years to see more adorable scenes featuring Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). But you’ll probably want to check in to the spin-off Boba Fett’s book if you want some idea of ​​what’s going on like in The MandalorianGrogu and the Mandalorian were last seen parting ways, and in this trailer they appear to be a united family again.

In addition to The MandalorianDisney also offered a trailer of the new Andoro series on D23, which heads to Disney Plus on September 21. It teased the animated Stories of the Jedi also and revealed a January 4, 2023 release date for season two of The Bad Party. We also expect two new live-action Star Wars series in 2023: Skeleton Crew and Ahsoka. And we got the first trailer— no teaser —for Willow, another Lucasfilm production.