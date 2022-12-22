The man who wants to stop you getting drunk… all in the name of protecting the NHS

Matthew Taylor, one of Tony Blair’s former chief advisers

First, he called for pandemic-era curbs to save the NHS, months after Britain’s Covid war was effectively declared over.

Matthew Taylor, one of Tony Blair’s ex-chief advisers during his decade in No10, wants you not to get drunk for exactly the same reason.

On the radio today, the head of the NHS Confederation – a group representing hospitals in England and Wales – urged the public to drink sensibly and argued that this week’s strike advice not to get drunk was a “message that we should always have’.

Mr Taylor, an ex-Labour councilor who failed to become an MP in the 1990s, said: ‘It’s important that the public use the NHS to the best of their ability.’

In an extraordinary intervention on the eve of the biggest ambulance strikes in 30 years, NHS officials urged the public to ‘drink sensibly’. Ministers feared that any ‘risky’ behavior would unnecessarily put additional pressure on the health care system.

Grilled about the guidelines on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Taylor was asked: ‘Is that something we need to think about, not just on strike days, but persistently because of all the pressure on the NHS?’

The 62-year-old, educated at the £7,000-a-term Emanuel School in Battersea, replied: ‘Yes, that’s a message we should always have.

The 62-year-old was educated at £7,000 per term Emanuel School in Battersea

A few years ago, he was brought back to the front lines by former Prime Minister Theresa May, who asked him to lead an independent inquiry into the rights of the self-employed and new gig economy workers. The pair are pictured together in 2017

Between 1998 and 2003 he headed the Institute for Public Policy Research. But he was brought back by Mr. Blair to run the number 10 policy unit. Mr Blair is pictured meeting friends in Glasgow in 2002

‘And of course we also have to send the message to people that they should not indulge in behavior that is bad for their health and risky.’

But Mr Taylor, who studied at Southampton University, added: ‘But we can’t ask the public to put up with not having the services the NHS wants to provide, day in and day out.’

It’s not the first time Taylor has used his position of influence within Whitehall to advocate for public behavior change.

In April, just days after the government lifted all remaining pandemic-era restrictions to pursue a ‘living with Covid’ regime, Mr Taylor’s NHS Confederation called for the return of ‘mitigating actions’ and accused no hands of responsibility’.

He said at the time: “We must take the measures necessary to relieve the pressure on our healthcare system as this virus continues to attack.”

Before his public plea for ministers to revert to some economically crippling strategy, Taylor said in February, “The government cannot wave a magic wand and pretend that the threat has completely disappeared.”

And during the winter of 2021/22, just as the public consensus on how to deal with Covid had shifted due to the success of vaccines, Mr Taylor again called for Covid restrictions. He asked for a ‘plan B’ to prevent the NHS from being ‘overwhelmed’.

Mr. Taylor is the son of sociologist Laurie Taylor, whose antics as a 1960s and 1970s university teacher inspired novelist Malcolm Bradbury to write The History Man.

Chris Snowdon, of the right-wing think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, said: ‘Matthew Taylor epitomizes an attitude that has become disturbingly common in recent years, namely that the British public exists to serve the NHS.

He is calling for mandatory face masks and plan B restrictions in a jiffy and now wants permanent behavior change to ‘protect the NHS’.

I wouldn’t expect the NHS to condone drunkenness and it seems prudent to avoid risky activities when paramedics go on strike, but every man, woman and child pays £4,000 a year for healthcare in this country.

“If we get sick or have an accident, we want the NHS to patch us up and send us on our way. It’s not there to give us orders.’

Taylor is the son of sociologist Laurie Taylor, whose antics as a 1960s and 1970s college teacher inspired novelist Malcolm Bradbury to write The History Man.

The novel tells the story of a promiscuous self-proclaimed revolutionary academic who believes his genius entitles him to do whatever he pleases.

Known as a rare supporter of Labor at his private school, he once boasted after winning the England Prize that he would refuse to receive it from the special guest – then Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher. But when it came down to it, he took the book token from her.

After school, Mr. Taylor worked for an Australian bank before studying sociology at Southampton University, where he got a first.

Taylor was such a supporter of the Socialist MP Tony Benn there that he fell out with the president of the student union, the future BBC journalist Jon Sopel.

He began a long-term relationship with attorney Claire Holland, with whom he had two sons, before they split in 2007. Three years later, he settled with Tony Blair’s ex-director of government relations, Ruth Turner. The couple has a child.

In 1992 Mr Taylor ran unsuccessfully as a Labor MP for Warwick and Leamington. Two years later, following Mr Blair’s election as Labor leader, he was put in charge of the party’s rapid refutation operation.

During the 1997 elections he was campaign coordinator and policy director and co-wrote the manifesto. After the election victory, Mr Taylor became general secretary of the Labor Party for a short time. He favored higher income taxes and limits on party donations which were then considered too left-wing for the Prime Minister.

Between 1998 and 2003 he headed the Institute for Public Policy Research. But he was brought back by Mr. Blair to run the number 10 policy unit.

But a year after the 2005 general election, he left politics again to become CEO of the Royal Society of Arts, a 250-year-old prestigious institution.

In 2016, he was brought back to the frontline by ex-Prime Minister Theresa May, who asked him to lead an independent inquiry into the rights of the self-employed and new gig economy workers.

In other related news…

Revealed six-figure salaries of hard-left union barons behind ambulance strikes: One is a former communist, another was expelled from Labour, and a third says she is ‘open to working on the fringes of the law’

NHS will spend £100,000 on a program that teaches staff how to be inclusive of pregnant transgender men… and it could encourage them to say things like ‘breastfeed’

Up to 30. THOUSAND appointments and surgeries were canceled due to NHS nursing strikes…so how badly was YOUR hospital affected?