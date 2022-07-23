The man who attacked NY gov candidate with $10 cat keyring weapon, taken into federal custody

The man who drunkenly attacked the Republican candidate for governor in New York was photographed being taken into custody by FBI, state and county police Saturday on federal assault charges, after being immediately released following the attack under the state’s bail reform laws.

David Jakubonis, 43, an Army veteran, was arrested after allegedly attacking Zeldin with a $10 cat keyring weapon at the congressman’s Thursday campaign rally for state governor, outside of Rochester, New York. He was released hours later.

But on Saturday, DailyMail.com cameras saw Jakubonis taken into custody by FBI, New York State police and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

A six-car motorcade pulled into Jakubonis’ apartment complex a little before noon on Saturday and left with Jakubonis in custody 15 minutes later.

He’s set to make his first appearance in court Saturday afternoon in front of US Magistrate Judge Marion W. Payson.

A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York confirmed the details to DailyMail.com.

Wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and a porkpie hat, he was apparently headed to see a local mechanic to pick up his regular car.

The man could be seen with visible bruises on his arm as he walked toward a white vehicle.

Jakubonis was arraigned at Perinton Town Court and charged with attempted assault in the second degree. He was released on his own recognizance.

Ironically, Zedlin’s speech highlighted the Republican’s opposition of New York’s bail reform laws, eliminating cash bail for nonviolent and misdemeanor charges.

Zeldin even predicted that Jakubonis would be immediately released and made his point clear on Twitter: ‘After being charged with a felony for last night’s attack, the man who tried to stab me was instantly released back onto the street due to New York’s insane cashless bail law. We MUST repeal cashless bail in New York!’

The congressman indeed tweeted on Friday: ‘The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws.’

‘The first thing I will do after I’m sworn into office … is remove a district attorney who refuses to enforce the law,’ Zeldin said on Friday while anticipating his win in the upcoming November election.

Jakubonis claimed he didn’t know who the politician was and only approached him to try to take his microphone after he was told the gubernatorial candidate was ‘disrespecting veterans.’

The military veteran has been going through a ‘mental break’ after the death of his wife and his discharge from the Army

‘The ears are plastic, but I guess they’re sharp,’ he told The New York Times.

‘He’s going through some kind of mental break,’ an unidentified former neighbor told the New York Post. ‘He became more and more detached over the years after his wife died.’

Zeldin recalled the attack, claiming he saw Jakubonis approaching him on stage and let his guard down because he had a hat that said ‘veteran.’

‘The first thing I saw was that he was wearing a hat that says he was a veteran and the way that I’m wired when I see somebody wearing a hat that is a veteran – my guard couldn’t possibly be more dropped,’ Zeldin said at a Friday press conference.

‘But at the same exact time. I noticed he had a weapon in his hand and it had two holes where he had two fingers through the holes. It had two – a sharp dagger-like edges on it – and he was telling me “you’re done.'”

Jakubonis was thought to be drunk when he launched his attack.

‘When he lifted up his hand and he was lunging for my throat area, the first thought was to grab onto his wrist and just to hold it because there were so many people around that I would expect there to be help – quickly – and that’s what happened,’ Zeldin said.

‘All security for all events for the remainder of the campaign will be ramped up. That’s something that started this morning.’

He later added, ‘We’re going to continue the rallies.’