The man behind Dukes cricket balls says the issue of them going soft and out of shape has been fixed

Dilip Jajodia holds court in his anonymous-looking factory, tucked away in an unlikely corner of East London, surrounded by hundreds of boxes of cricket balls, all with handwritten labels, and deals with one of the main talking points of the summer of cricket.

“The problem is we can’t really test the product,” said the 77-year-old owner of British Cricket Balls Ltd, which manufactures Dukes. “If you did, the bowler would say, ‘Get lost, I want a brand new ball’. Suddenly something goes wrong and you can’t stop the juggernaut.’

Jajodia has been talking about issues with his prized handmade product this season, most notably allegations that his Dukes balls, known as the best in the world, go slack and out of shape too quickly in both international and county cricket.

“Yes, we’ve had a problem this year, but I think we’ve identified it now,” admits Jajodia, a man steeped in cricket with 50 years of experience producing the cream of the crop of the world’s crop of cricket balls, lately from his atmospheric little workplace in Walthamstow.

Dilip Jajodia, Owner of Dukes Cricket Ball Makers, Thinks Problem Has Been Solved

“Look, I don’t want to blame anyone, but I think something went wrong with our tanning process. It all goes back to Covid. People were fired or fired and it could be something as simple as the leather that has been in the pit for too long.

‘It’s very precise and the tannery we use in Derbyshire follows exact guidelines, but you have to accept that no two cows are the same. We have these mills that squeeze balls into shape and we squeeze them to squeeze them more than usual.

“I think they’re getting better. I don’t hear many complaints now.’

That is a huge relief for Jajodia. He is very proud of what he does – working with his staff of just four at his factory, finishing the Dukes balls for handing over to England, the counties and clubs and schools around the world after being hand-clad on the submarine are choked -continent.

“It wasn’t great, but this is the first time we’ve had this undefined problem,” he stresses. “I didn’t want to hear some of the things people say and it’s irritating when they get things wrong, but I’m old enough to bear it.”

This cricket ball undergoes a process called lamping as Dukes try to make the best balls

Jajodia states that the bowlers did not help. “It’s gotten to the point where if 10 overs don’t happen, they’re trying to change the ball,” he says. “I’m also not sure if umpires are throwing the balls through the rings properly. The seam should be upright.

“And players don’t let the ball shine enough. Joe Root continues to polish it on his sleeve. It won’t. You must have a lot of sweat and natural materials, not artificial ones like polyester, that’s what they wear. Malcolm Marshall would hang a towel on his pants. When Bob Taylor worked for us, he would go to the locker room and tell them.’

It’s fascinating to see Jajodia and his team in this legacy of a factory where Dukes balls are perfected with leather from Angus cows in Scotland. Everything is also done by hand, unlike machine-produced rival Australian brand Kookaburra.

“It would be outrageous for cricket if this process were to die out,” Jajodia says of his highly skilled work. “If I was a test cricket player and I got a machine-stitched ball, I’d say, ‘Mate, you’re kidding me.’ After 10 or 20 turns, the seam is flat.

“We could make machine-stitched balls, but I don’t want to know. It might eventually come to that, but as long as I live, and I now have a son, we will keep this craft.

‘We are meticulous. For example, I don’t like that bit of sewing,” he says, holding up a dark red, shiny, brand new ball with an unnoticeable flaw. “So I’d decline that. You get a feeling with experience.

“Otherwise it would hit the market, someone wouldn’t take one for 80 and they’d be unhappy. Each order has a ticket with the model number, date and where they are going. It’s an old-fashioned way of doing it, but it’s the only way because it’s such a slow process.”

Bowlers had claimed that the Dukes balls had gone soft and out of shape over the summer

Then Jajodia is back at work finishing the Special County balls that will be used in England’s Test series against South Africa next month.

“Bowlers always want the darkest balls,” he adds, holding one up for our photographer.

“They think they’re going to swing more. But the ECB has asked us to lighten them up a bit and tighten the stitching. Now I don’t know if that had any effect on the tannery. Who knows? You only have to switch a little bit and suddenly you have a problem.

“But this was just a blunder. In all my time we have never had any problems. A lot of care is taken in making these balls. May it go on long.’