The man 'allergic to food and wine': American, 36, broke out in rashes and fell every time he ate

Some people may hate vegetables so much that they think they are allergic to them.

But the doctors have found the first man who really is.

The 36-year-old American man broke out in a red, itchy rash on his body and felt seriously ill every time he consumed pickled vegetables, tomato and eggplant.

His symptoms flared up within five hours of eating a meal, returned every three to six weeks, and lasted up to two weeks at a time.

He suffered for 17 years with the condition before finally being diagnosed with a severe histamine allergy and put on a customized meal plan.

Doctors say he is the first known patient who would consistently suffer a severe reaction in different phases after eating certain foods.

It’s not just vegetables that caused him misery either, with pizza, seafood, cheese, wine and some meat all setting him off.

His symptoms began with nausea, extreme fatigue, fever, lack of appetite and sometimes vomiting.

This stage usually lasts two days, but from time to time he may develop a throbbing headache that lasts up to a week.

Then he developed a red rash that covered his neck, chest, inner arms and thighs. It usually fades within 24-36 hours.

The 36-year-old man’s chest, neck, inner arms and thighs become red after eating foods high in histamine, including pickled vegetables, tomato and aubergine

The man’s 34-year-old brother gets the same rash. Eating a low-histamine diet relieved their symptoms

How can someone be allergic to vegetables? Histamine is an immune chemical associated with allergies, but it also triggers the release of stomach acid and communicates with the brain. It is made in the body, but it is also found in many common foods such as yogurt and tomatoes. Most fresh vegetables are low in histamines, but spinach, eggplant and fermented vegetables such as sauerkraut and kimchi are particularly high in histamine. Some people are intolerant to histamine, meaning they have developed too much of it. When histamine levels become too high, or the body cannot break down the chemical properly, it can have an effect on normal body function. Histamine intolerance is thought to be due to a lack of an enzyme called diamine oxidase, which is naturally produced in the body along with histamine to break it down. Diamine oxidase enzyme levels can be affected by: Foods with a high histamine content, which cause the enzymes to malfunction Foods that block the enzyme or trigger histamine release Medicines that block its function or production Gastrointestinal disorders, such as leaky gut syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease Bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine can also lead to histamine intolerance. When food is not digested properly, bacteria grow and cause histamine overproduction. Normal levels of diamine oxidase enzyme cannot break down the higher levels of histamine in the body – which triggers a reaction.

Alongside the rash came stomach cramps, sore throat and diarrhoea.

The third and longest phase caused a runny nose, another sore throat, cough and headache for up to two weeks.

Other symptoms that occurred throughout included heartburn, muscle twitching, sneezing and sleepiness, and the smell of smoke after eating.

The unidentified patient, from America, had no other medical conditions or allergies.

Histamine is an immune chemical associated with allergies, but it also triggers the release of stomach acid and communicates with the brain.

It is made in the body, but it is also found in lots of common foods, with alcohol, yoghurt and fermented foods such as sauerkraut being particularly high in histamine.

An allergic reaction can be caused simply by eating foods that contain histamine.

A typical meal that triggered an allergic attack for the man was fish soup with wine.

Cheese, pizza, seafood, fried liver, pickled vegetables, tomato and eggplant also brought the reaction.

Antihistamines slightly reduced his symptoms, but when doctors put him on a low-histamine diet, his symptoms completely disappeared.

They then gave him tablets containing increasing amounts of histamines dissolved in water. The higher amounts of histamine brought on all the previous symptoms.

The patient is now eating a low-histamine diet to stay symptom-free. He has four siblings, three of whom suffer from similar symptoms.

Doctors described the rare reaction in a report published in March i American Journal of Case Reports.

They said the underlying reason why the symptoms repeat in a cycle is unknown.

Most people can eat foods high in histamine without problems, but about 1 percent of the global population is histamine intolerant.

According to the Sydney Children’s Hospital Network, around 3 per cent of teenagers have a fruit or vegetable allergy.

About 32 million Americans have food allergies, as do 2 million people in the UK.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention said that food allergies in children doubled between 1997 and 2011.

Every three minutes, someone goes to the emergency room because of a food allergy reaction.