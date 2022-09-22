The making of Sophie Wessex’s poignant funeral outfit

The brand behind Sophie Wessex’s poignant outfit for the Queen’s funeral has shared behind-the-scenes photos of the making of the coat – revealing it was embroidered with the Queen’s favorite flowers.

The 57-year-old countess donned a black Italian wool and silk satin ensemble as she joined her husband Prince Edward and other senior royals for the service at Westminster Abbey and the commitment at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

The elegant confection was created by luxury designer Suzannah London, who revealed on Instagram that the floral design was actually a touching tribute to the Queen.

Writing that they had worked tirelessly to embroider details on the coat, the label said: ‘Many beautiful panels of Italian wool and silk satin were embroidered in tribute with Lily of the Valley – Her Majesty’s favorite flowers, intertwined with flowers from her wedding bouquet. ‘

The brand’s seamstress embroidered the garment with a lily of the valley, the late monarch’s favorite flower, as well as flowers from her wedding bouquet.

Sophie kept the tribute subtle to ensure the focus remained on the Queen for her funeral on Monday.

The coat dress was by much-loved royal designer Suzannah London, who wrote: ‘An absolute honor and privilege to have this opportunity to be a small part of modern history yesterday.

“Thank you to our dedicated team and everyone at Suzannah for making this beautiful coat dress design possible for HRH The Countess of Wessex.”

Sophie and her husband Prince Edward, 58, appeared visibly distraught at the late monarch’s state funeral and were seen wiping away tears as the world paid tribute to the Queen.

The Countess, who was dubbed the Queen’s ‘rock’ after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death last year, has appeared somber and visibly emotional this week.

She paired the beautifully crafted coat with an acorn diamond brooch and diamond earrings.

Elsewhere, other members of the royal family decided to pay tribute to the late queen with the carefully selected jewelery they wore.

Seven-year-old Princess Charlotte arrived at Westminster Abbey with a delicate silver horseshoe attached to the lapel of her black coat, which was presented to her by the Queen and belonged to the Queen Mother.

The black embroidery was elegant and subtle on the dark material of the frock dress at the funeral

The Countess of Wessex arrived at Monday’s service with Meghan Markle, whose husband Prince Harry traveled with his cousin Peter Phillips

A family in mourning: From left: The Duchess of Sussex, Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, stand outside Westminster Abbey after the state funeral

The Queen Mother, who married King George VI, then Duke of York, in 1923, wore the brooch for a portrait taken in 1929.

The delicate piece is shaped like a horseshoe and covered in sparkling gemstones.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, 40, also honored the Queen at the state funeral by donning two pieces that once belonged to the late monarch, her husband’s grandmother.

The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a pair of Bahraini pearl drop earrings and a four-strand pearl choker with a center diamond clasp.

The Countess of Wessex is tipped to be given a host of the Queen’s most prized royal patronages in recognition of being her ‘confidante’.

Royal sources previously told the Mirror she could take over patronages including the Women’s Institute and the Dog’s Trust.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex wept silently as they said goodbye to the Queen during her state funeral at Westminster Abbey

One said: ‘The Queen and Countess had a wonderfully warm and happy relationship.

‘Her Majesty admired Sophie’s quiet sense of duty, her strong work ethic and the way she balanced her public and family life. They also shared many of the same interests.’

The source added that the Queen’s decision to pass on the patronage to Sophie is a reflection of their bond.

And they said Sophie’s popularity with the public has become evident. It is likely that during the reign of King Charles she will take a greater public profile.