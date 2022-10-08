The magnificent Lake Eyre Basin is threatened by 831 oil and gas wells, and more are planned

Mining infrastructure in the Lake Eyre Basin, recently flooded here, threatens the pristine natural wonder. Credit: Doug Gimesy



The heart-shaped Lake Eyre Basin covers about one-sixth of Australia. It contains one of the few remaining pristine river systems in the world.

But new research shows that oil and gas activity is extending its tentacles into these vulnerable environments. The wells, cushions, roads and dams threaten to alter water flows and pollute this beautiful ecosystem.

The study, by myself and colleague Amy Walburn, examined current and future oil and gas production and exploration on the floodplains of the Lake Eyre Basin. We have found 831 oil and gas wells in the watershed – and this number is expected to grow. Moreover, state and Commonwealth legislation has largely failed to control this development.

State and national governments are promoting massive gas development to boost the Australian economy. But as we show, this risks significant damage to the Lake Eyre Basin and its rivers.

A precious natural wonder

The Lake Eyre Basin is probably the last major free-flowing river system on Earth – meaning no major dams or irrigation bypasses impede the flow of the rivers.

This land has been cared for by First Nations people for tens of thousands of years, including the Arrernte, Dieri, Mihaka, and Wangkangurru. This concern continues today.

The largest rivers feeding the basin – the Diamantina, Georgina and Cooper – rise in western Queensland and flow into South Australia where they flow into Kathi Thanda-Lake Eyre.

As they meander south, the rivers cut through deserts and flood floodplains, lakes and wetlands, including 33 wetlands of national importance.

This natural phenomenon has been around for millennia. It supports incredible natural flowering of plants, fish and birds, as well as tourism and livestock grazing. But our new research shows that oil and gas development threatens this precious natural wonder.

Huge industrial creep

U.S analysis used satellite imagery to map the sites of oil and gas development in the Lake Eyre Basin since the first oil wells were constructed in the late 1950s.

We found that there are 831 oil and gas production and exploration wells in the Lake Eyre Basin floodplain – nearly 99% of them in the Cooper Creek floodplain. The wells go under the river and its floodplains into the geological Cooper Basin, which is considered the most important onshore petroleum and natural gas deposits in Australia.

Our research also shows how fast oil and gas extraction in the Lake Eyre Basin will grow. We identified permit approvals or applications for 4.5 million hectares of floodplain in the Lake Eyre Basin, in South Australia and Queensland.

The CSIRO recently examined likely scenarios of 1,000 to 1,500 additional unconventional gas resources in the Cooper Basin over the next 50 years. It predicted that these wells would be built on “pads” — areas occupied by mining equipment or facilities — about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) apart. They would typically access gas using horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

Fracking is the process of extracting so-called “unconventional gas”. It involves using water and chemicals to break up deep rocks to extract the gas. This polluted water, known as toxic to fishis brought back to the surface and stored in dams.

Two locations we focused on were in South Australia on the protected, Ramsar-listed Coongie Lakes sitewhich was recognized as internationally important in 1987. The other location was in the Queensland Channel Country, also in the Cooper floodplain.

In total, we found a threefold increase in wells in the Coongie Lakes sites: from 95 in 1987 to 296 last year. We also identified 869 kilometers of roads and 316 hectares of storage wells, such as aquifers.

Some of these dams can potentially trap polluted fracking water and be submerged in flooding, especially at Coongie Lakes.

Is a disaster about to happen?

Examples from around the world already show that oil and gas exploration and development can reduce water quality by disrupting sediments and leading to increased chemical concentrations. Production waste can also affect flood plains vegetation.

The Lake Eyre Basin is probably the last major free-flowing river system on Earth. Credit: Doug Gimesy



The CSIRO says: risks associated with oil and gas development in the Cooper Basin include:

dust and emissions from machinery that can cause habitat loss, including changes in air quality, noise and light pollution

removal and storage of site materials that may contaminate soil, surface water and/or groundwater through accidental discharges, leaks and leaching

unplanned fracking and drilling in underground fractures, unintended geological strata or abandoned wells

gas and liquids that contaminate soil, surface water, groundwater and air

changes in groundwater pressure can potentially reactivate underground faults and cause earthquakes.

Fracking for unconventional gas also requires signs large amounts of water from rivers and groundwater.

The laws have failed

Our findings raise important questions for Australian governments and the community.

Are we willing to accept the industrialization of the Lake Eyre Basin, and the associated risk of pollution and other environmental damage? Have the companies involved obtained a social license for these activities? Where do the profits end up and who bears the social, environmental and financial costs of such intensive development?

Clearly, state and federal environmental protections have been unable to halt the rampant development of the basin.

This policy covers the Lake Eyre Basin Agreementsigned by the states, the Commonwealth and the Northern Territory, which has been in force since 2000.

Australia’s federal environmental law – the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act – is supposed to protect nationally important areas such as the Ramsar wetlands. But our investigation found that only eight river basin developments were referred to the Commonwealth government for approval, and only one of which was deemed significant enough for review. This legislation does not take sufficient account of the cumulative effects of development.

And finally, gas extraction and production is associated with significant “volatile” emissions – greenhouse gases that escape into the atmosphere. This undermines Australia’s efforts to reduce emissions under the Paris Agreement.

The governments of South Australia and Queensland should restrict mining in the Lake Eyre Basin. And stronger federal oversight of this nationally important natural treasure is urgently needed.

Commenting on this article, the chief executive of the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association, Samantha McCulloch, said in a statement: “The oil and gas industry takes its responsibilities to the environment and local communities seriously and it is one of the most regulated sectors in Australia. The industry has been active in Queensland for over a decade and the gas produced in Queensland plays an important role in Australia’s energy security.”

Oil and gas exploration and production threaten major desert river systems

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.