The M1 Pro MacBook Pros are a whopping $400 off today

The MacBook Air may be Apple’s cool new laptop, but if you want the most power, the MacBook Pro is a much better machine. And today it’s cheaper than we’ve ever seen: Amazon is selling the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro for an incredible $400 savings, the lowest price we’ve ever seen at $100.

This sale is on the 1TB version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with a full M1 Pro processor and either the 512GB or 1TB configuration of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Storage aside, the models are identical except for the screen size (14.2 inches vs. 16-2 inches). You get an M1 Pro processor with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, Liquid Retina XDR display, excellent battery life, fast charging and a range of ports including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI and MagSafe.

We’ve heard rumors that a faster M2 Pro model may be on the way, but they won’t be on sale for a while. So head over to Amazon and grab one before the price goes up again.