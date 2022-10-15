The Love Indus Velvet: 08 Broadway face mask for smoother and softer skin is reduced by $22

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

You probably know that using a face mask can unclog pores and reset your skin, but you may not always find the time to apply a mask and wait for it to do its job.

With the Love, Indus Velvet: 08 Broadway Bright Detox Face Mask, all you need is eight minutes for visible results in tone, firmness and texture of your face. And DailyMail.com readers can get $22 off their first purchase with the code AUTUMN22.

This mask is a joy to use thanks to its rich, chocolate mousse-like consistency and the subtle scents of fresh flowers from Palash and Marigold combined with woody Thanaka from Burma. The Oriental botanicals create a mask that works in just eight minutes to block sebum, unclog pores, and revitalize and nourish your face. Use the code FALL22 to save. Store

This is not only Love, Indusmask works faster than others you may have tried before, but it contains highly effective ingredients.

Packed with rare botanicals like Thanaka Wood, Dragon’s Blood and Palash Extract, this rich exfoliating mask helps control sebum, removes impurities and polishes your skin. And shoppers say they notice a difference from the first use, which takes just eight minutes, plus the chocolate mousse-like consistency feels better than the texture of clay masks.

The Velvet: 08 Broadway Bright Detox Face Mask is infused with rich, rare botanicals to hydrate and nourish skin while removing deep toxins

The oriental botanical ingredients are all further enhanced by the addition of hydrolyzed cellulose, another ingredient proven to reduce sebum and promote cell renewal.

This before and after photo shows that it balances out skin tone and tightens pores, dramatically boosting a user’s glow and making them look fresher.

Shoppers see results after just one use, but this Before and After photo after regular use of the Love, Indus mask shows less pigmentation, an even complexion and glowing skin

‘This mask is IT!’ wrote one reviewer, who gave the Velvet: 08 Broadway Bright detox mask a full five stars. ‘The best detox mask I’ve ever used. It deeply cleanses my skin without stripping the moisture and makes it so soft, smooth and radiant. I would highly recommend it.’

Love, Indus skin care products combine the best of American science with the nourishing properties of oriental botanicals, leaving your face feeling remarkably fresh after use in a way not often experienced with other masks.

The Velvet: 08 Broadway Clear Mask moisturizes and unclogs pores at the same time thanks to Cactus Extract, which provides optimal hydration and contains skin-caring fatty acids and antioxidants. Your face feels clean but not tight.

And it smells like an exotic vacation with a subtle scent of fresh flowers from Palash and Marigold combined with woodsy Thanaka from Burma.

This mask is excellent at removing fine peach hairs from your face and it moisturizes the face and an added bonus is that it has a lovely scent that is both floral and woody.

Tired of peach fuzz on your face? This mask contains the bark of the Thankaka tree, which has powerful properties to purify and tighten your skin. With regular use, it is also known to gently reduce facial hair regrowth.

And if you want even more hydration, some shoppers recommend following up the mask with the Love, Indus Amrutini® precious drink.

This rich, luscious, melt-on, protein-rich cream with over 40 active ingredients and precious elements, including Golden Muga Silk, Silver Tips Imperial Tea, Vegan Ghee and more to deeply hydrate, strengthen and revitalize your skin.

If you’re intrigued to treat your skin to a quick reset that feels nice instead of a chore, visit the Love, Indus website now and don’t forget the code AUTUMN22.