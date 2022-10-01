The Love, Indus Freedom Of Expression Line Limiter is hailed a ‘miracle’ cream – save $22 now

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

Lines above or along the lip are one of the first signs of skin aging, but can you name a product that is specifically designed to target and plump them?

If you want to turn back the clock, strengthen the skin around your mouth, and look years younger, you need to know the Love, Indus Freedom of expression line limiter.

Containing a special vegan collagen, the vegan cream gently blurs and smoothes fine lines and wrinkles, no matter how deep, so you won’t notice them anymore. And you can currently save $22 using the code SUMMER22.

East meets West in this powerful cream specially developed to treat and plump lines in the mouth and forehead. it’s an exotic blend of indulgent botanical extracts like Hibiscus and Kokum, as well as precision-built synthetic ingredients, like an award-winning vegan collagen. Buyers say that it makes the skin look much younger, even after the first application. Use code SUMMER22 to save $22. Trade

Like all Love products, Indus like the Armrutinin muga silk moisturizer and the Red flower flame and dragon blood detox maskLine Limiter combines the rare regional riches of India with the transformative beauty technology of New York City.

Scientific studies and customer testimonials are proof that the powerful, cutting-edge formula really works to infuse skin with what it needs to repair lines.

But at the same time, it smells and feels truly indulgent and opulent thanks to a heady mix of indulgent botanicals like hibiscus and kokum, a type of mangosteen.

Target wrinkles and lines while adding scented luxury to your day. Love, Indus creams may be high-performing, but they also feel like a spa.

Now there is no need to use the under eye cream on the mouth lines as the Dual purpose line limiter works better than eye cream to reduce the appearance of wrinkles that are often deeper than eye lines.

It starts working right away and after a few uses it will make skin smoother and more radiant so you can smile freely without worrying about it causing more wrinkles.

Impressed beauty fanatics say the cream it can also work miracles on forehead lines. One shopper who rated the cream a full five stars wrote: ‘I have lines on my forehead and I swear after one overnight use they are gone. It’s the least expensive, most luxurious and painless alternative to Botox I’ve been waiting for.’

Even the packaging of the Love, Indus Freedom of Expression dual-purpose liner is a nod to the brand’s combination of Indian botanicals with New York scientific beauty technology.

Another added: ‘I have smoker’s lines on my lip even though I don’t smoke. Then I discovered this amazing product and my lines literally disappeared in front of my eyes.’

The only downside is that the $22 off SUMMER22 promotion is ending soon, so be sure to stock up if you’re interested in seeing what Love, Indus Freedom of Expression Dual Purpose Line Limiter can do for your skin.