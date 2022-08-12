The Lost Dogs’ Home, Melbourne offers discounted $195 adoption fee for large dogs

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An animal shelter offers huge discounts on adoption costs as the pound tries to find homes for dozens of abandoned dogs – especially their “heavy” dogs.

The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne is home to lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overrun with puppies.

The pound estimates that it houses more than 16,000 animals each year as unwanted pets move through its facility.

Currently, the shelter has 84 dogs up for adoption — the majority of which are “heavier” dogs — as it offers a $195 discount for anyone who wants to adopt the larger animals.

The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne has 84 dogs up for adoption and offers a discounted adoption price of $195 for all dogs over 15kg

“Our shelters are full, with more than 50 dogs looking for eternal families. It’s fair to say we are at a crisis point and have reduced our adoption costs to help us clean up our shelters,” The Lost Dogs Home said in a social media post.

“If you or someone you know could benefit from unconditional love, loyalty and companionship, we’d love to help our dogs with a discounted $195 adoption fee for dogs over 15kg. Take advantage of our reduced rates from 12 to 20 August. Your new best friend will be eternally grateful to you.”

The reduced adoption fee runs from 12 to 20 August.

Dogs weighing less than 15 kg are generally considered small dogs, breeds over 15 kg are commonly referred to as medium dogs. Dogs heavier than 25 kg are considered a large dog.

Many of the dogs put up for adoption at the Victorian facility are breeds that are usually in the headlines for seizures or problems.

However, owners of these particular breeds always insist that the larger dogs are just as safe as smaller ones.

Breeds such as Rottweilers, Mastiffs and American Bulldogs can be adopted at the facility at discounted rates.

The shelter says winter is typically a slower time for adoptions, but this year’s decline has been exacerbated due to rising costs of living and less time to care for their furry friends.

Breeds such as Rottweilers, Mastiffs and American Bulldogs can be adopted at the facility at discounted rates

Some owners also give up their pets due to animal ownership restrictions.

Animal Welfare Charity Companion Animal Network Australia (Australia CAN) said the rental crisis was tough enough, but some tenants had to choose between a house and their furry friends.

CEO Trish Ennis called on the government to impose rules that prevent landlords from discriminating against tenants with pets.

Ms Ennis said there were “way too many pet surrenders” based on rent and housing issues.

In Victoria, landlords must provide a reasonable reason to refuse a tenant if they have pets.