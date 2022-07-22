The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s SDCC trailer has beauty and battles

Amazon’s very large and very expensive take on Lord of the Rings has another trailer. At San Diego Comic-Con, the company unveiled its latest take on The rings of powera new series for Prime Video set thousands of years before the events of Lord of the Rings, during the “Second Age” of Middle-earth history. The three minute clip offers more stunning vistas along with some fantasy warfare.

Here’s the official premise:

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the fairy capital Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve legacies that will live on long after. They are gone.

There’s been a steady stream of news about the series lately, including a hefty trailer — labeled a “main teaser” — which debuted earlier this month. The show will be available on Prime Video from September 2. It will also compete with another fantasy epic, such as HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon debuts on August 21.