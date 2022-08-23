The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will screen premiere episodes in theaters

<!–

Amazon is slated to debut the two-episode premiere of its new series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, days before its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The episodes will air in Cinemark theaters on August 31 in partnership with Amazon, and the series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2. Variety reported on Sunday.

The theater performances are a promotional event for members of the Cinemark Movie Rewards Program.

Tickets open Monday for availability and come with a $10 snack voucher.

Paying tribute to The Lord of the Rings film series, the screenings will take place in 200 locations worldwide, the outlet reported, including the US and Canada, as well as the UK, Argentina, Colombia, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand. Zealand.

The screenings are part of a promotional effort aimed at fans of both JRR Tolkien’s novel series and Peter Jackson’s films.

The series had a production budget of more than $400 million, the outlet reported, becoming “the greatest television series ever made” by Stuart Nash, New Zealand’s minister for economic development and tourism.

The show is set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, and is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth.

Owain Arthur plays Prince Durin IV in a scene from the upcoming prequel series

A drone show promoting the screening service was shown after the show’s showing on August 15 at Culver Studios in Culver City, California.

The ensemble cast includes Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker, Sir Lenny Henry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur and Ismael Cruz Córdova. The showrunners of the series are JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

Each of the first two episodes of the eight-episode season will air on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, after which the episodes will air separately each Friday.