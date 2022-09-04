The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power showrunner reveals Círdan will make debut in season two

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power premiered on Thursday, September 1, with the first two episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

While the new series has teased many of the show’s main characters, including familiar faces like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), both of whom also appeared in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, a reader favorite is noticeably absent from the series. the first storyline: Círdan.

Described as “the oldest and wisest of the elves,” it turns out that Círdan The Shipwright won’t be appearing during these first eight episodes of season one, but fans will be happy to know he’ll be making his debut in season two.

During a recent interview with Timeseries co-showrunner JD Payne announced that writers will inevitably introduce the man considered to be one of the most beloved Elves created by The Lord Of The Rings author JRR Tolkien.

“We don’t want to give too much away, but one character we’d love to meet in Season 2 is Círdan The Shipwright,” Payne revealed, adding: “At the time of our story, he is the oldest of all known elves in Central America.” earth – he even lived so long that he had a beard.’

In the famous text, Tolkien describes Círdan as the only elf with a beard.

While Payne didn’t go into detail about who will play Círdan in The Rings Of Power, the news still has many fans excited for his performance.

Círdan the Shipwright is best known as the master of the Gray Havens, the port city from which travelers to Valinor depart. In Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, Círdan is seen very briefly fulfilling that task, according to: Inverse.

He does it though play a fundamental role during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the period that the new prequel series will explore.

Círdan is also mentioned several times in Tolkien’s lore, as he fights Sauron alongside the elf king Gil-galad. Together with Elrond, he urges Isildur to destroy the one ring after the battle on the steps of Mount Doom and ultimately plays a pivotal role not only in the story of the Second Age, but also in setting the events of The Lord of the Rings in the Third Age.

The character only appears once in the main story and greets the company of elves, including Galadriel and Elrond, as they board a ship at the end of the series to leave Middle-earth.

“As they got to the gates, Círdan The Shipwright came forward to greet them,” the passage reads. “He was very tall, and his beard was long, and he was gray and old, except his eyes were as sharp as stars.”

The new prequel series takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings. It begins in a time of relative peace and encompasses all the major events of the Middle Earth’s Second Age.

After the first two shows premiere on Amazon, the remaining six episodes will be released every Thursday, ending October 14.

Season two of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is slated to start shooting in the UK in October.