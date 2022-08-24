The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power final trailer offers fans a new glimpse of Middle Earth

As the cast and creative team celebrate its premiere in New York City, Amazon Prime Video has released a final trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The highly anticipated new series is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s books and the blockbuster films from which they were adapted.

The show will debut worldwide on September 2 on Amazon Prime Video, set during the storied Second Age of Middle-earth history.

The trailer opens with a shot of Galadriel’s brother surrounded by the enemy on the battlefield before losing his life.

“My brother gave his life hunting the enemy,” Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) says, watching over his corpse, grabbing his dagger as a tear rolls down her cheek.

“His job is mine now,” she adds, as we see a shot of Galadriel’s ships as she exits one wearing armor and wielding a sword.

‘Stand with me. Our meeting was not a chance meeting. Neither fate nor fate, ours was the work of something greater,” she says, as we see images of Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers).

Another shot sees some young children playing outside, while Annatar – aka Sauron (Anson Boon) – looks over them.

The trailer also offers glimpses of Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) as Galadriel puts it, “Each of us, everyone, must decide who we will be.”

Halbrand is then seen behind wooden bars telling someone, “I’m not the hero you’re looking for,” while in another scene Galadriel tells him, “Whatever you’ve done, be free of it.”

Another photo shows Princess Disa (Sophia Novmete) telling Prince Durin IV, “One day this will be your kingdom.”

“Choose not the path of fear, but that of fate,” Galadriel continues as we glimpse King Durin III (Peter Mullan).

Another photo shows Elrond (Robert Aramayo) roasting at a feast, while a hobbit character says, “One thing we can do better than any creature in Middle-earth is to be faithful to each other with hearts that even bigger than our feet. ‘

There’s also a glimpse of Markella Kavenagh as Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot as Arondir says to Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), ‘We can survive this, you and me.’

The trailer ends with some dramatic shots as Galadriel says, “There’s a storm inside me,” as Halbrand asks why she keeps fighting.

She’s seen sticking her brother’s dagger into an icy mountain as she clings to her life, while Elrond tells her she’s “fought long enough” and must “raise your sword.”

“What am I to be without it?” Galadriel says, as the trailer draws to a close.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will also air episodes in Cinemark theaters on August 31, ahead of its September 2 debut on Amazon Prime Video.