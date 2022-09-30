The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6: Adar and his Orc army bring war

Armed with a massive Orc army, the mighty Adar (Joseph Mawle) brings war to the Southlands in the sixth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The final episode ended with Numenor setting sail for Middle-earth, after Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) convinced Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) to come to the aid of the Southlands.

The men and women of the Southlands need all the help they can get as Adar and his orcs destroy everything in their path.

The episode opens with Adar saying “New life, in the fight against death” in Quenya language.

Adar rises to find hordes of his Orcs carrying torches, ready to march into the night for their leader.

‘My children. We’ve been through a lot. We cast off our fetters, traversed mountains, fields, frost and fallow, “until our feet bled the earth,” he tells the Orc masses.

“From Ered Mithrin to the Ephel Arnen, we’ve endured. But tonight we have another test. Our enemy may be weak, their numbers meager, but before this night is over some of us will fall,” says Adar, as we catch a glimpse of Waldreg (Geoff Morrell) – who swore his allegiance to Adar in the last episode.

‘But for the first time you do it not as nameless slaves in distant lands, but as brothers. Like brothers and sisters in our house!’ he says as the orcs begin to sing, “Nampat.”

“This is the night we stretch out the iron hand of the Uruk and close our fists around these lands,” Adar adds as they continue to chant Nampat.

The episode centers on Adar and his army approaching the watchtower… but when he opens the door, he’s surprised it’s deserted.

Adar tells one of his subordinates to look for the place and find them… as we see Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) hiding in the ramparts above them.

As the orcs continue their search, Adar finds the wall that Arondir has discovered, while being approached by Waldreg.

‘No offense, sir-father, but where is he? What happened to Sauron?’ Waldreg asks, as one of the orcs says there is no trace of him and assumes he must have gone “clever and crazy.”

Adar insists the Elf is here and says in Orc language that he “smells” him when another Orc says “Up here” as Arondir begins his attack.

He takes out a pair of Orcs with his bow and arrow, before firing a flaming arrow at a precise pulley, causing the entire watchtower to collapse.

He moves quickly and barricades them all as the tower crumbles further and further, crushing the Orcs one by one.

Waldreg tells Adar to move now if Adar grabs him as the tower collapses.

We see the tower collapsing from a distance, hearing all the people cheering, though some wonder how many could have survived.

Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) tells them all to follow her as they have to get the village ready as they are all rushing.

The show made history long before its first two episodes debuted on Thursday night, as it is considered the most expensive series ever.

The show’s beginnings date back to July 2017, when a grueling lawsuit between Warner Bros. — the studio behind the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies — and the JRR Tolkien Estate was settled.

Both the studio and the estate began offering the television rights to the franchise to streaming services, with Amazon quickly becoming a frontrunner.

Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos previously mandated the streaming service Prime Video that he wanted a large-scale franchise.

Bezos was also reportedly a huge fan of the franchise and personally was only involved in the rights negotiations alone, which were eventually acquired in November 2017 for a whopping $250 million.

Amazon has also signed a deal with the Tolkien Estate and the Tolkien Trust, who are believed to have given the green light to more than five seasons of the show.

With an estimated production commitment of between $100 million and $150 million per season, Amazon is expected to pay $1 billion for the production costs and the rights, when all is said and done.

The series was created by Patrick McKay and JD Payne, who had previously worked only as uncredited writers on 2016’s Star Trek: Beyond.

The duo pitched a series set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, a history obscured in a five-minute prologue during the Lord of the Rings movies.

They wanted to extend this to about 50 hours of television, including the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the dark lord Sauron, the fall of the island kingdom of Numenor, and the eventual alliance between men and elves.

However, there will be characters that fans will recognize, most notably Galadriel, played in the LOTR movies by Cate Blanchett, with the much younger version as Morfydd Clark.

There are rumors that a white-haired character shown in the trailers, played by Bridie Sisson (previously thought to be Anson Boon), is actually Sauron himself, although the producers have not confirmed that.

Executive producer Lindsey Weber wouldn’t confirm or deny Sisson’s character, but she did hint at his parentage to Time.

“We enjoy all the speculation online and can tell you that Bridie Sisson is an incredible actor,” Weber began.

“We also thought fans would love to know that her character travels from far east – from the land of Rhûn…” Weber teased.

The new episodes will roll out simultaneously around the world, with the first two episodes on Thursday at 6pm PT/9pm ET/2AM UK.

The final six episodes will roll out weekly at 9pm PT/12 AM ET/5 AM UK, and the eight-episode season finale arrives on Thursday, October 13 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.