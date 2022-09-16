The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 4: Galadriel and Halbrand rally the people of Numenor

As the mysterious Adar and his orcs continue to ravage the Southlands, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) finally find some common ground with the people of Numenor in Episode 4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, titled The Great. golf

In the final episode, Galadriel and Halbrand were taken to the island’s kingdom – once friendly to elves, but no longer, as they tried to find a way to continue their mission.

In the fourth episode – halfway through the eight-episode run – Galadriel and Halbrand finally find some allies for their cause.

The episode opens in Numenor, where Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai Robninson) gathers with her court and meets the kingdom’s young babies.

She meets the young mother (Laura Medes) who says she will name the child Alinel, while Miriel tries to bless the child when rumblings are heard.

Miriel tries to put the women at ease and says: ‘Sometimes our island needs a little rest’, although the rumblings grow even louder.

The rumbling wind gives way to a tidal wave of water, which rages over the mountains that guard the kingdom, while bridges and buildings crumble… before it is revealed to be one of Miriel’s nightmares.

She is woken up by one of her chambermaids who says it’s a “perfect day” and asks what things she would like to start her day with.

The episode takes you through the streets of Numenor, where the injured Tamar (Jason Hood) complains about the queen summoning Galadriel and Halbrand to court.

“Elf mate is attacking four guild members and Miriel has her for tea?” Tamar says, as Earien (Ema Horvath) walks by and listens in.

Tamar says to a group of his guild members, “And while the elf whispers poison in our queen’s ear, who speaks for us?”

Meanwhile, Kemen (Leon Wadham) searches for his father, Chancelor Pharazon (Trystan Gravelle), who tells Kemen to keep his voice low.

“Statecraft is the art of taking care of small matters as diligently as large ones,” Pharazon tells the youngster.

Kemen jokes that he was just trying to be smart, while Pharazon adds: ‘Smartness is for men with little ambition. I’d rather you were wise, my son.’

Pharazon finally asks what’s up, as Kemen says they might have “a mood on our hands.”

The episode returns to Tamar, who continues to speak to a growing audience about the possibility of elves taking their jobs.

“I say the queen is blind or an elf lover,” Tamar says, as a worker adds, “Just like her father,” as Earien looks on solemnly.

The audience starts to sing: ‘Elf lover!’ for a few moments, before Pharazon enters their battle.

“And if the elf were here now, what would she see? Men of Numenor or a bunch of meowing children?’ asks Farazon.

The show made history long before its first two episodes debuted on Thursday night, as it is considered the most expensive series ever.

The show’s beginnings date back to July 2017, when a grueling lawsuit between Warner Bros. — the studio behind the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies — and the JRR Tolkien Estate was settled.

Both the studio and the estate began offering the television rights to the franchise to streaming services, with Amazon quickly becoming a frontrunner.

Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos previously mandated the streaming service Prime Video that he wanted a large-scale franchise.

Bezos was also reportedly a huge fan of the franchise and personally was only involved in the rights negotiations alone, which were eventually acquired in November 2017 for a whopping $250 million.

Amazon has also signed a deal with the Tolkien Estate and the Tolkien Trust, who are believed to have given the green light to more than five seasons of the show.

With an estimated production commitment of between $100 million and $150 million per season, Amazon is expected to pay $1 billion for the production costs and the rights, when all is said and done.

The series was created by Patrick McKay and JD Payne, who had previously worked only as uncredited writers on 2016’s Star Trek: Beyond.

The duo pitched a series set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, a history obscured in a five-minute prologue during the Lord of the Rings movies.

They wanted to extend this to about 50 hours of television, including the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the dark lord Sauron, the fall of the island kingdom of Numenor, and the eventual alliance between men and elves.

However, there will be characters that fans will recognize, most notably Galadriel, played in the LOTR movies by Cate Blanchett, with the much younger version as Morfydd Clark.

There are rumors that a white-haired character shown in the trailers, played by Bridie Sisson (previously thought to be Anson Boon), is actually Sauron himself, although the producers have not confirmed that.

Executive producer Lindsey Weber wouldn’t confirm or deny Sisson’s character, but she did hint at his parentage to Time.

“We enjoy all the speculation online and can tell you that Bridie Sisson is an incredible actor,” Weber began.

“We also thought fans would love to know that her character travels from far east – from the land of Rhûn…” Weber teased.

The new episodes will roll out simultaneously around the world, with the first two episodes airing Thursday at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET/2 AM UK.

The final six episodes will roll out weekly at 9pm PT/12 AM ET/5 AM UK, and the eight-episode season finale arrives on Thursday, October 13 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

