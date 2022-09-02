The looming cost of living challenge for UK banks

Inflation will keep the average real wage 9 percent lower next spring than two years earlier. the resolution Foundation said this week, wiping out all wage growth since 2003.

Without government support, the think tank sees another 3 million people pushed into absolute poverty, defined as the annual household income for a couple after housing costs of £15,781, bringing the total to 14 million.

The response from high street banks – at least earlier this year – has been uneasy: this is largely not something that affects our customers.

To some extent it was just a factual statement. Britain’s high street banks are effectively utility companies that have chosen not to deal with the poorest in society – the first and the hardest hit by rising energy bills.

Such was the lack of immediate concern that NatWest, in its half-year results, cut £46m on its impairment provisions, although it also noted “significant uncertainty in the economic outlook”. Citizens Advice reports rising traffic to cost-of-living web pages, peaking in July. But while it’s helping more and more people struggling with utility bills, the demand for help on credit, debit or store cards has remained steady.

It’s unlikely it will stay that way. By next year, more than half of UK households are expected to be in fuel poverty, defined as more than a tenth of the income that goes on energy bills. Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said that people earning £45,000 a year, which puts them in the top fifth of the wage breakdown, will find this winter “very difficult” and will need government support.

Higher bills and higher interest rates will hit mortgage affordability. The burden of rising energy costs for businesses, as well as the policy response needed to curb inflation, could nevertheless erode the strength of the job market.

The typical response of banks in a slump is to pull up the drawbridge: increasing risk aversion and tighter lending criteria typically lead to increased demand for alternative sources of credit. The problem is that the market for non-standard or expensive credit has shrunk dramatically after the regulator cracked down on the harmful practices, reducing the pool of options.

Meanwhile, the yardstick for assessing how banks are coping with this downturn has changed since the financial crisis. “Customer expectations are rightly very different,” said one banker. Barclays was recently accused of reducing financial flexibility, exactly as it was most needed, by cutting unused overdraft facilities. The bank said it revised the limits every year to ensure they were no more than customers could afford.

The supervisor is on the hunt. The Financial Conduct Authority has written to bosses to highlight banks’ responsibilities and link them to the forthcoming consumer duty, which aims to set higher standards of consumer protection. In June, it complained that some banks did not communicate well with customers, did not fully understand individuals’ circumstances, or considered a range of tailored options to help them.

A looming question is whether this cost of living crisis should be tackled in a similar way to the pandemic, employing early intervention, flexibility and forbearance.

The sector is wary of how long energy prices can remain high. Fair4All Finance, a nonprofit focused on financial inclusion, looks at how the pandemic response could act as a blueprint for a more creative approach to supporting customers at a negligible cost to banks. It also conducts pilot projects for products such as interest-free loans or consolidation loans for customers in vulnerable financial conditions.

One concern is that the pandemic has created a greater number of new precarious consumers, with an estimated 14 million less than £100 in savings. Another is that using buy now, pay later can mask early signs of financial trouble, a factor that some lenders are closely monitoring.

To date, banks’ reactions seem to vary widely, from proactive contact with customers, charities and regulators to feeling like it’s not really their problem. It will be – and can be hard to ignore.

Helen.thomas@ft.com

@helentbiz