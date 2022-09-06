The Long Shadow filming: Yorkshire Ripper actor Mark Stobbart seen for the first time on set 

Yorkshire Ripper actor Mark Stobbart bore a striking resemblance to serial killer Peter Sutcliffe when he was seen on the set of ITV miniseries The Long Shadow on Tuesday.

The Line of Duty, 37, was a dead letter for the killer – who brutally murdered 13 women in a six-year-long killing spree in the 1970s – with his signature facial hair.

Mark was preparing to film scenes and was wearing a gray raincoat as he left his trailer in the Roundhay area of ​​Leeds.

Mark was filming a scene where police officers arrived at Sutcliffe’s house – which in real life was 15 miles away in Bradford.

Under his raincoat, he wore a light blue shirt and tie, slacks, and held an umbrella as he chatted with a crew member between scenes.

Other actors on the set were Steven Waddington, Kris Hitchen, Adam Long and Liam Garrigan, most of whom appeared to be playing police officers and detectives.

It comes as Bradford’s Council has banned the new ITV drama from filming in parts of the city, including streets and parks, so as not to ‘perpetuate’ the memory of the Yorkshire Ripper.

Sutcliffe brutally murdered 13 women in a six-year massacre in the 1970s – three of his victims, Patricia Atkinson, Yvonne Pearson and Barbara Leach were killed in Bradford.

Two other women were also attacked by the evil killer in the city, but survived.

Filming: Other actors on set were Steven Waddington, Kris Hitchen (pictured), Adam Long and Liam Garrigan, most of whom appeared to be playing police officers and detectives

Emails show that senior Bradford councilors refused the film rights to the film.

An email from New Pictures, the production company behind the series, said: ‘We understand that even now the subject remains hugely sensitive, especially for those who remember and endure the fear that Sutcliffe’s crimes rained down on Yorkshire.

That said, the story we are telling is one that has been largely neglected by previous media reports, namely that of the victims themselves.

“The content of the series is non-graphic, gratuitous and does not take advantage of the horrific nature of Sutcliffe’s crimes.”

The production company said it would work with those closest to the crimes, including Richard McCann, the son of Wilma McCann, the Ripper’s first victim.

Emails indicate that there were plans to film the series in another part of the country, but the victims’ families “felt it should be told in West Yorkshire.”

The e-mails, in which specific senders and recipients have largely been eliminated, reveal how the municipality came to the decision.

An email, allegedly from Susan Hinchcliffe, the leader of the Bradford Council, said: ‘I don’t want us to participate in anything that perpetuates the man’s memory, so the answer is no, am I? anxious.’

The production company responded by trying to assure the board that the series would not “exploit or sensationalize the nature of its crimes.”

It also offered to partner with charities and support groups in the area, adding: “We fully appreciate the weight of responsibility in approaching a story as sensitive as this, especially when we try to convey it.” tell in areas such as Bradford, those closest to being affected by the tragic events.

“That said, we are committed to producing a series that is authentic, honest, and crafted with compassion and integrity.”

However, a final email signed “Susan” — sent in response to the case being pursued by New Pictures — says, “I clearly said no, I guess?”

The ITV show tells the story of the gruesome murders and follows the massive manhunt to find Sutcliffe.

The series will feature big names including Mark, Daniel Mays, Stephen Tompkinson, David Morrissey and Katherine Kelly.

The former Corrie star was spotted filming a creepy scene for the July production, transformed into the Ripper’s second confirmed victim, Emily Jackson.

The house chosen to serve as Sutcliffe’s home is a private house in the Roundhay area of ​​Leeds, about 15 miles from the real house in Bradford.

Some footage was shot for the series on private property in Bradford, including the Bulmer & Lumb, off Halifax Road, which has been used for Millgarth Police Station in Leeds.

Sutcliffe’s killing spree began in October 1975 with 28-year-old mother of four Wilma McCann, who was hit with a hammer and stabbed 15 times.

He was interviewed nine times during a large-scale investigation, but continued to avoid arrest and was able to continue killing.

Over the next five years, Sutcliffe claimed the lives of 12 more innocent women before they were finally detained by police in Sheffield for driving with false number plates.

Devastating: Barbara Leach (left) and Patricia Atkinson (right) were murdered by the evil serial killer in Bradford in 1977 and 1979. They were two of 13 victims killed by Sutcliffe during a six-year spree in the 1970s

He was convicted in 1981 and spent three decades in the high-security Broadmoor Hospital psychiatric hospital before being transferred to HMP Frankland in 2016.

Sutcliffe, who was blind and wheelchair-bound at the end of his life, died at HMP Frankland in November 2020 from a combination of Covid-19 and heart disease.

On the day of his death, West Yorkshire Police apologized for the “language, tone and terminology” used in the 1970s to describe some of the killer’s victims.

A Bradford Council spokesman said: ‘The story of this very dark and painful era has been told many times, including in well-researched documentaries that have given a voice to survivors and families of victims.

“We cannot and have not attempted to prohibit filming in public spaces, but we can choose to actively support this film or not.

“Out of respect for the many affected, we have chosen not to support this film.”