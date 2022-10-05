The Liz line! Tory faithful queue around party conference venue for PM Truss’s closing speech

<!–

Conservative Party members began queuing for Liz Truss’s leader’s address hours in advance today despite fears of empty seats after a brutal few weeks for the Prime Minister.

Many Tory MPs stayed away from the gathering in Birmingham altogether and there were fears of a poor turnout as many delegates headed home on Tuesday to avoid rail strikes crippling the network today.

But a line of people was seen threading around the International Convention Center early this morning, with the Prime Minister waiting on stage at 10am. 11 a.m.

After a rally in Birmingham marred by divisions over tax rates and benefits, the Prime Minister will call on her troops to get behind her vision of ‘a new Britain for a new era’.

She will insist they ignore the noise from those who disagree with her policies, saying that “when there is change, there is disruption”.

‘Not everyone will be in favor,’ she will say. ‘But everyone will benefit from the result – a growing economy and a better future.’

However, the message comes against the backdrop of one of the most chaotic Tory conferences in memory, where the government’s collective responsibility has almost completely crumbled. The mood has been darkened by a series of opinion polls showing Labor heading for a landslide election victory.

Mrs Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng staunchly defended the scrapping of the 45p top tax on Sunday, despite the mini-budget sparking chaos in the markets.

But within 24 hours they had been forced to reverse and drop the idea, following a rebellion led by Michael Gove.

Then there was a meltdown over the plan to introduce a real cut in benefits, with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt openly saying she wanted to see handouts raised in line with inflation.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman hit back at Mr Gove for attempting a ‘coup’ and lashed out that she was ‘disappointed’ that Mrs Truss had abandoned her intention to scrap the 45p rate.

Ms Braverman also told a fringe event last night that she wanted to pull Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights – something that drew a blow from No10, who pointed out it is not government policy.