The Living Room cancelled: Amanda Keller confirms lifestyle show has been axed

The long-running Channel 10 lifestyle series The Living Room will not return in 2023.

Co-host Amanda Keller confirmed the show’s cancellation on her WSFM breakfast program Jonesy & Amanda on Thursday morning.

“It’s time to catch your breath. We’ve been on the air for 11 years,” said the 60-year-old.

Keller said it was partly a network decision to give the producers time to reformat the series pending a possible return.

She promised fans that the show would return in 2024 with the “amazing foursome” – made up of Amanda, Barry Du Bois, Miguel Maestre and Dr. Chris Brown – who would resume hosting duties.

Amanda said it was a “sad” but necessary move, with a year-long hiatus needed to ensure The Living Room makes a “brilliant” comeback.

Earlier this year, Amanda celebrated her 60th birthday with a photo shoot for the April issue of The Australian Women’s Weekly.

Speaking to the publication in February, she admitted she had a skewed view of what life at age 60 would be like when she was younger.

“There were no role models for people working at this age and if they were, maybe they were teachers,” she said.

“Even in my toughest teens, to think I’d be doing this at 60, my God, they have to put up ramps so I can be carried in on a rickshaw or something.

“The image of what 60 was in my head, and what 60 actually is, are two very different things.”

Amanda added that she was “alright with being 60” after losing friends “who would have given anything” to reach that age.