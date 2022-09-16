The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey reveals the ‘pressure’ she felt portraying the role of Ariel

Halle Bailey admits she felt “pressured” to do the best job possible after taking on the iconic role of Ariel in an upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The 22-year-old actress has been a lifelong fan of the 1989 Disney original — based on Hans Christian Andersen’s Danish fairy tale — and didn’t want to disappoint fans with her portrayal of the red-haired mermaid.

She said e! News“I definitely think that because I love this movie so much, and I’ve cherished it since I was a little girl, I put a little bit of pressure on myself.

“Just because I want to convey all the feelings I saw when I was a little girl.”

Under pressure: Halle Bailey has revealed the ‘pressure’ she felt to take on the iconic role of Ariel from the Little Mermaid in the upcoming live-action remake

The actress also insisted that she gave her “110% percent” to the film and is proud of herself and her performance in the upcoming edit.

The film, starring Jonah Hauer-King, Art Malik, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy, will be widely released on May 26, 2023.

Just days after the first trailer for the film brought waves of racist trolls out of the woodwork, Halle found support from another big-screen mermaid in Daryl Hannah.

Big fins to fill: The actress revealed that she was a fan of the 1989 Disney original and didn’t want to disappoint fans with her portrayal of the red-haired mermaid

The blonde beauty, 61, played the mermaid Madison in the 1983 hit film Splash, alongside Tom Hanks, and she showed her support for the young actress on Twitter.

‘The little mermaid is black/I met her/there!’ Hannah tweeted along with the hashtag #dontbearacistdork.

The actress’s praise comes just after Jodi Benson – the voice actress who played the original Ariel in the animation classic – also expressed her support.

Original: She said, “I think because I love this movie so much, and I’ve cherished it since I was a little girl, I put a little pressure on myself” (a scene from the original movie in the photo)

Popcorn Ready: The movie, starring Jonah Hauer-King, Art Malik, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy, starring Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina in voice roles, hits theaters May 26, 2023

The tweet received more than 4.5K retweets and more than 42K likes in just under a day after it was posted on Wednesday night.

Bailey herself has not commented on Hannah, or the original voice of The Little Mermaid, Jodi Benson, 60, who expressed her support on her Instagram story.

‘Halle, you were really great! “I’m SO proud of you and your wonderful performance as Ariel,” Benson began.

Support: Hannah, 61, played the mermaid Madison in the 1983 hit movie Splash, along with Tom Hanks, and she showed her support for 22-year-old Bailey on Twitter

Black: ‘The little mermaid is black/I met her/there!’ Hannah tweeted along with the hashtag #dontbearacistdork

“It was so wonderful to celebrate here with your family at #d23expo and with the brilliant director Rob Marshall…

“I am so grateful for our friendship of over 35 years. Thank you for making such a wonderful movie!!’

Halle reposted the image to her Instagram story with the caption, “Thank you so much…this means the world to me that comes from you!” You made Ariel magical for us.”

Amazing: ‘Halle, you were absolutely amazing! “I’m SO proud of you and your wonderful performance as Ariel,” Benson began

The trailer debuted last weekend at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, featuring Variety reported Tuesday that the video had more than 104 million views worldwide.

By comparison, it garnered far more views than many of Disney’s other recent live-action adaptation hits, such as Cruella (68 million views), Beauty and the Beast (94 million views), Aladdin (74 million views) and Maleficent 2 (62 million views). view). ).

However, the trailer also made headlines for garnering over 2 million dislikes, compared to the 865K likes.

The sheer number of dislikes has now broken the record of dislikes for a major studio movie, surpassing the 1.6 million dislikes for the 2016 Ghostbusters trailer.

Aside from Benson, Bailey got support from other celebrities like Zendaya, Halle Berry, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Nicki Minaj and Amanda Gorman after the trailer dropped.

Famous Friends: Aside from Benson, Bailey got support from other celebs like Zendaya, Halle Berry, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Nicki Minaj and Amanda Gorman after the trailer came out