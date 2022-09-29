The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey flashes her toned midriff with her rapper boyfriend during PFW

Halle Bailey flashed her toned midriff as she attended Roger Vivier’s press day at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

The actress, 22, beamed as she walked hand in hand with her rapper boyfriend DDG to the event at Fondation Cino et Simone del Duca.

She stood out from the crowd in a bra top that she paired with a bold denim jacket and matching wide-leg jeans.

Halle looked fabulous in the turquoise ensemble and chose to increase her height with a pair of black mule shoes.

She wore her hair in a stylish updo and enhanced her flawless complexion with minimal makeup.

DDG looked fondly at Halle as they strolled to the event, he chose to wear a black hooded jacket with leather sleeves.

It comes after Halle admitted she felt “pressured” to do the best job possible after taking on the iconic role of Ariel in an upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The actress has been a lifelong fan of the 1989 Disney original — based on Hans Christian Andersen’s Danish fairy tale — and didn’t want to disappoint fans with her portrayal of the red-haired mermaid.

But her casting sparked an inevitable outcry from a minority of fans, with some arguing she was unsuitable for the role due to her ethnicity.

She said e! News“I definitely think that because I love this movie so much, and I’ve cherished it since I was a little girl, I put a little bit of pressure on myself.

“Just because I want to convey all the feelings I saw when I was a little girl.”

Halle also insisted that she gave her “110% percent” to the film and is proud of herself and her performance in the upcoming edit.

The film, starring Jonah Hauer-King, Art Malik, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy, will be widely released on May 26, 2023.

Just days after the first trailer for the film brought waves of racist trolls out of the woodwork, Halle found support from another big-screen mermaid in Daryl Hannah.

The blonde beauty, 61, played the mermaid Madison in the hit 1983 film Splash, alongside Tom Hanks, and she showed her support for the young actress on Twitter.

‘The little mermaid is black/I met her/there!’ Hannah tweeted along with the hashtag #dontbearacistdork.