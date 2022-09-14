The Little Mermaid live action trailer hits 1.5 million DISLIKES in just two days

The Little Mermaid has disliked more than 1.5 million times on YouTube after star actress Halle Bailey received racist comments from trolls on Twitter.

The official teaser has surprisingly received over a million dislikes on YouTube and even got the video sharing platform to disable the dislike counter so people can’t see how many dislikes the movie’s trailer has racked up.

The highly anticipated trailer for the live-action version of The Little Mermaid captured the hearts of many devoted Disney fans when it premiered, but within two days, the hype surrounding the trailer died down due to trolls who have used Twitter for online racist attacks.

The Little Mermaid is the live-action adaptation of the hit Disney princess film starring adult actress Halle Bailey (22) from Los Angeles, California, as the iconic Ariel.

The Little Mermaid has disliked more than 1.5 million times on YouTube after star actress Halle Bailey received racist comments over her casting of trolls on Twitter

The Little Mermaid is the live-action adaptation of the popular animated Disney princess film starring adult actress Halle Bailey, 22.

The official teaser has surprisingly received 1.5 million dislikes on YouTube and even caused the video sharing platform to disable the dislike counter (count of non-likes as of Sept. 11)

And despite the hundreds of thousands of fans waiting for the teaser for the film, the clip has been inundated with very mixed reviews.

Although YouTube has disabled the dislike counter, many social media geniuses have installed a popular extension that shows how many people disliked a video.

Many critics have criticized Disney for their visuals, noting that it doesn’t look like the princess is underwater, while others have taken a swing at Halle and the director Rob Marshall for casting the star.

Since Disney announced that Halle would play the Disney princess in the adaptation, there has been no shortage of backlash.

Many of the online attacks are tinged with racism, as Halle Bailey is a black woman and Ariel, a fictional animated character, appears to be white in the original 1989 film.

Despite the 22-year-old’s immense talent and the irrelevance of Ariel’s complexion, trolls have still fired shots at the star.

Trolls have taken to Twitter to spread racist attacks using the hashtag #NotmyAriel and have called Disney’s choice to cast a black woman in the movie #woke.

One Twitter user said: ‘If Disney wanted more diversity, they should have created a different character… Before they respect all other ethnicities and cultures, shouldn’t they at least respect the origin??? #notmyariel.’

While others said “trading races is not okay” and claimed the film was a “waste of money”.

In response to the online criticism, Halle told: PEOPLE that she has focused on the meaning of playing the character, rather than the hate.

Ever since Disney announced that Halle would play the Disney princess in the adaptation, there has been no shortage of backlash

Many of the online attacks are tinged with racism, as Halle Bailey is a black woman and Ariel, a fictional animated character, appears to be white in the original 1989 film.

Despite the response from trolls, Halle is targeting the kids whose parents have shared their happiness of seeing a Disney princess who looks like them online

She said, ‘The fact that it’s played by me now, a person that looks like me, a woman of color, I’m like, wow, I’m so grateful for what it will do for all the other little black and brown boys and girls who will see themselves in me.’

“Because I know that if I had seen myself when I was younger, my whole perspective would have changed.”

She added that she had left her own mark on the princess, saying, “Well, I can only be myself when it comes to tackling something so big and wonderful.

“Sometimes it can be overwhelming to take the character that everyone has loved and known for years and make it your own.

“But I just listened to the little girl that’s in me, and I listen to her and make her happy and then I know that if I put everything and my passion and everything into it, I’ll give it my best.” And I feel like I did.’

She also opened for Variety and revealed that her grandparents lent her support amid the trolling by reflecting on their own experiences of racism and discrimination.

“It was inspiring and beautiful to hear their words of encouragement, which said to me, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little black and brown girls who are going to see themselves. in you,” she said.

The trailer opened with waves crashing into the sea as soft music played as the cameras followed the mermaid the entire time

The trailer then showed an old shipwreck resting on the ocean floor, a tribute to a scene from the 1989 animation where Ariel explored an abandoned shipwreck.

Trolls have taken to Twitter to spread racist attacks with the hashtag #NotmyAriel and have called Disney’s choice to cast a black woman in the movie #woke

Halle, or Ariel, appeared on screen with her long, flowing locks while her colorful mermaid tail was reflected in the light.

Halle can be heard singing the iconic song Part of Your World as she quickly swam closer to the shoreline.

“Out of the sea, I wish I could be part of that world,” she sings.

The trailer concluded with a release date for next year in May 2023.

In the upcoming live-action remake, Halle will play Bailey as Ariel, along with other cast members such as Jonah Hauer-King as Principe Eric and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

The plot remains the same as the original, after Ariel’s deal with sea witch Ursula to get human legs in exchange for her voice.

Despite the backlash, the teaser went viral for a more sane reason before when a number of parents started posting their kids’ reaction to seeing a Disney princess who looked like them.

In a video shared on TikTok, a small girl with wide eyes and a huge grin can be seen watching the trailer, barley being able to contain her excitement.

When Ariel is finally revealed, the young child asks in a heartwarming moment, “Is that her?” Is that Ariel?’

Other children sat in front of the TV and watched the Disney princess who looked like them and smiled cheerfully.