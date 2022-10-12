The little-known Uber security hack that ensures you ALWAYS get in the right car: Uber pin

The hack encourages users to give their drivers a PIN code that unlocks the ride

A little-known security hack will ensure you never hop into the wrong Uber again—and it takes seconds to activate.

An Uber pin in the app was quietly introduced in 2019 and, once activated, prevents drivers from starting the ride until they are given a four-digit code by the rider.

The safety trick ensures that riders don’t jump into a car driven by a stranger and unknowingly put themselves in a dangerous situation – especially on big nights or crowded events.

The first riders must activate the PIN notification at ‘Confirm your rides’

Uber released videos explaining how to turn on their PIN verification, and once it’s enabled, you’ll be sent a four-digit code before each ride.

When your driver arrives, they’ll ask for your PIN – but the ride won’t start until they punch the code into their app – confirming they’re who they say they are.

When the pin first came out, it was considered ‘controversial’, especially by the drivers.

‘Just what we needed extra steps while blocking traffic. Thanks Uber!,’ one driver wrote.

“Oh boy, this will make picking up drunks a lot more fun,” added another.

‘How is this going to work in Boston’s traffic and busy streets?! We already have police officers yelling for us to move. I have been driving for over a year now and have never had the wrong person get into my car. Please make it easier for us and not more complicated! Not happy,’ said a female driver.

The PIN must match the trip in the driver’s system for the trip to begin

But most riders are ‘relieved’ to have the safety stop as a back-up – especially given several tragic incidents involving mistaken driver identities.

‘Good idea. Prevents a lot of unwanted rider and driver integrity issues. Love it, one woman said.

“A lot of Uber drivers complain, but as a 21-year-old female, I think this feature is worth the extra traffic, especially when there have been many cases of predators out there pretending to be Ubers,” added a third.

Despite the fact that the PIN feature has been in action for a while, many people have ‘never heard of it’.

“I only found it recently and it’s a lifesaver,” said one woman.

‘If I had known about this before, I would have felt more comfortable getting Ubers.’