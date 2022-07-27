The little-known Fairy Bower pool in Manly named as piece of Australian paradise

A charming sea pool on Sydney’s Northern Beaches is quickly becoming a must-visit location

A charming sea pool on Sydney’s northern beaches is quickly becoming a must-see for sunbathers, after it was dubbed ‘paradise’ by visitors.

The Fairy Bower Pools in Manly are one of the city’s best kept secrets, with those in the know keeping the beautiful place quietly to themselves.

‘Love this pool, it’s the most beautiful in Sydney,’ one woman posted after a cheeky photo shoot.

“I love that it’s not crowded, it’s like having a resort pool to yourself.”

But an announcement showing off the pool’s new sun-filled chill-out zone has revealed the secret.

‘We love the upgrade to the beautiful Fairy Bower pool in Manly. As if summer by the sea wasn’t appealing enough, there’s now more room to soak up the sun and hang out with friends, the announcement reads on Facebook.

The ‘antlers’ on the sea wall between the pool and the ocean have become iconic

The pool is popular with locals and tourists as it is only minutes away from town

‘Fairy Bower is the smallest of the rock pools in Sydney, except for a few children’s pools. They are located half way up the walkway between Manly Beach and Shelly Beach. The pool was built in 1929 by locals in what was then known as Cabbage Tree Bay,” a local resident added to the announcement.

Its rustic seawall, stunning bay views and downtown location have always made the “Slice of Paradise” perfect for a sunny afternoon getaway or weekend getaway.

But the new improvements mean the beautiful ocean pools now have a sun-filled deck to hang out in, making it the perfect spot for selfie enthusiasts.

The experts have long been silent about the exact location

The triangular pool is the smallest of Sydney’s many oceanfront pools

The pools have a unique ‘antler’ image that sits on the sea wall between the triangular swimming area and the ocean.

This statue has become a focal point for visitors to the beautiful baths.

According to the announcement, more upgrades are ‘in the works’ for the pools, which could make the idyllic spot even more popular.