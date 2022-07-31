The Lionesses Euro 2022 success has captured the nation, as they head into the final as favourites

I was eight years old when England hosted the Women’s European Championship in 2005.

I had spent my childhood worshiping David Beckham, Michael Owen and several Hull City players (I won’t name them all).

I knew England had a women’s team but I also knew that many of them were not well paid and after watching Bend it Like Beckham I had concluded that the only way to become a professional footballer was to go to America.

England will take on Germany in the final of the European Championship 2022 at Wembley on Sunday evening

The truth is that although Euro 2005 caught my interest, my enthusiasm waned when England went out in the group stage. The women who had briefly appeared on my TV screen were nowhere to be seen.

But two years later they were back for the World Cup in China. Where had they been? They had improved since the last time I saw them. I don’t remember every game of that tournament or every result.

But what I do remember is Kelly Smith taking off her boot, lifting it in the air and kissing after every goal she scored. That was when it changed for me.

I had never looked up to a female player before, but suddenly I wanted to go to the park and copy that party. When people asked me who my favorite player was, I would say ‘Kelly Smith’.

There may have been other girls across the country taking their shoes off in parks, but no one at my school seemed to have the same enthusiasm.

So 15 years later it feels unreal to see girls and boys looking to copy Alessia Russo’s heel spurs against Sweden.

Over the past ten years there has been a tremendous growth in the women’s game and there is no silence between international tournaments.

But England’s players have always been troubled by what winning a trophy would mean for the Women’s Super League and the base game in this country.

It’s a pressure the men have never had. They don’t need to ‘grow’ the Premier League.

After reaching the final of this home tournament, I hope that Sarina Wiegman’s players no longer have to carry that burden. I hope they can now focus on football.

I watched every match of Euro 2009 when England reached the final, beating Germany 6-2.

Thirteen years later, they face the same opponents at a sold-out Wembley. How times have changed. As a homeland, England will go in as a favorite here, but the Germans will be desperate to spoil the party.

This tournament has taken the nation by storm and whatever happens on Sunday, whether England win or lose, the women’s game will be stronger.

In Alex Scott’s BBC documentary, England captain Leah Williamson was asked about the people who say women’s football doesn’t deserve coverage. “If you don’t like it, it means it can’t exist. Why? Because they are women? Because if it were a man’s sport, it wouldn’t be talked about in the same way. But if it’s women, that means we have to remove it. Okay, we’re not going anywhere.’

This England team isn’t going anywhere. Women’s football isn’t going anywhere. These players will not disappear from your TV screens. So drink it in.