The Libertines stars Pete Doherty and Carl Barat take to the stage in spiritual home Margate

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Libertines were back at their spiritual home on Wednesday when they gave a surprise performance in the seaside town of Margate.

The four piece band, fronted by Pete Doherty and Carl Barat, entertained fans with songs from their old catalog during a live show at the Oval Bandstand in Kent.

Unlike their typically chaotic performances, only a few hundred fans got the chance to attend the intimate performance after securing tickets.

The Likely Lads are back! The Libertines were back in their spiritual home on Wednesday when they gave a surprise performance in the seaside town of Margate

The show was hastily arranged in Margate, where the band owns the Albion Rooms hotel and also sponsors local football club Margate FC.

Doherty and Barat arranged the surprise performance just 48 hours earlier and comes as the band prepares for the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Up The Bracket.

Doherty – who has battled drug demons his entire career – now lives in Etretat, Normandy, France with his wife Katia de Vida.

Main: Pete Doherty entertained fans with songs from their old catalog during a live show at the Oval Bandstand in the city of Kent

Despite disbanding in 2004, The Libertines reunited for a series of shows in 2020 and are currently touring the UK in a series of special shows.

Their fourth studio album is currently in the works, although it is unknown when fans can expect the new music.

It comes as Doherty recently revealed that BBC bosses once offered him a ‘starring’ role in EastEnders.

Special Performance: Doherty and Barat arranged the surprise gig just 48 hours earlier and comes as the band prepares for the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Up The Bracket

He said the offer came after the late actress June Brown – who ran a detox charity – tried to help him get rid of his ‘200 pounds a day’ heroin addiction.

Speak with the mirror he said, “There’s a few things that have gone wrong over the years that I’ve been a little disappointed about—opportunities that came along that I didn’t take.”

He added: ‘I was going to get a part in EastEnders at some point. It was about this time that the Libertines were also reformed.’