The LGBTQ marriage protections are approved by the US House of Representatives

The Respect for Marriage Act was passed by the United States House of Representatives. This bill would provide federal protections for interracial and same-sex marriages.

An earlier version of this bill was passed by the House in July in a surprising bipartisan vote. 47 Republicans were joined by the Democratic majority in a vote of 267 to157.

Thursday’s vote likewise saw bipartisan support. Respect for Marriage Act was passed 258 to169 by 39 Republicans, who joined a united Democratic front.

The bill now heads for Democratic President Joe Biden, who will likely sign it into law. The vote comes as Democrats are set to lose their majority in the House, following November’s midterm elections.

The Respect for Marriage Act is a landmark piece of legislation that would prevent states from denying “out-of-state marriages on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity or national origin”. It also “repeals and replaces” existing federal law that defines marriage as being between individuals of the opposite sex.

Such laws are already unenforceable, following Supreme Court decisions like 2015’s Obergefell v Hodges, which guaranteed the right for same-sex couples to marry.

But House Democrats advanced the Respect for Marriage Act this past summer in the wake of the Supreme Court’s controversial decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This decision, which reaffirmed nearly 50 years of court precedent and denied the federal right to abortions in America, gave the states the power to regulate access to reproductive rights.

An opinion in that case written by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that the Supreme Court should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents”, naming the Obergefell decision among them.

New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries, who is slated to take the top Democratic position in the House in January, took aim at Justice Thomas and the conservative-leaning Supreme Court in his remarks ahead of Thursday’s vote.

Quoting the Declaration of Independence – “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal” – Jeffries pointed out that that ideal wasn’t applied to everyone equally across history.

“Certainly it didn’t apply to the LGBTQ community. But through a process of constitutional amendment, ratification, court decision and legislation, those words have increasingly been brought to life as we journey towards a more perfect union,” Jeffries said.

“That is the work that is being done today with the Respect for Marriage Act, particularly because of a radical, right-wing, reckless and regressive Supreme Court majority that threatens freedom and marriage equality.”

Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, meanwhile, dismissed Democrats’ concerns that Supreme Court precedents like Obergefell and Loving v Virginia – which upheld interracial marriage in 1967 – could be overturned.

“Democrats have conjured up this nonexistent threat, based on one line in Justice Thomas’s concurrence in Dobbs. And they are misunderstanding or deliberately misrepresenting what Justice Thomas wrote,” he told the House.

House Republicans also took to the podium to condemn the Respect for Marriage Act for its attack on religious freedom. Virginia Representative Bob Good said he rose “in strong opposition” to the bill, calling it disrespectful.

“The fact is, traditional biblical marriage is the foundation of a strong society and a strong culture. I’ll say it once again: Almost everything that plagues our society is a failure to follow God’s design for marriage, morality and the family,” Good said.

He warned that the bill would “ensure that the marriage laws in the most liberal state, irrespective of how radical they might become in the future – think polygamy, bestiality, child marriage or whatever – must be legally recognised in all states”.

The Respect for Marriage Act explicitly forbids polygamy. It also contains a number Republican amendments to recognize and protect religious freedom. This includes language to ensure that it is not used to deny or target government benefits such as tax-exempt status based on religious beliefs.

After The Respect for Marriage Act was passed by the US Senate in November with bipartisan support. It included language guarantees that religious organizations could not be sued.

Numerous prominent religious organisations, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Mormon church, have also expressed their support for the bill.

In November, it issued a press release that said the church was “grateful for the continuing efforts of those who work to ensure the Respect for Marriage Act includes appropriate religious freedom protections while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters”.

New York Democrat Jerry Nadler, who sponsored the Respect for Marriage Act, underscored this point on Thursday, telling the House that, “contrary to the fears expressed about religious liberty, almost every church group in the United States has endorsed this bill”.

The Respect for Marriage Act is a very narrow law. It would not codify the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision. The bill would not prohibit states from blocking interracial and same-sex marriages if the Supreme Court reverses its decision.

But the act would repeal laws like 1996’s Defense of Marriage Act, which limited the definition of marriage to be “between a man and a woman” for the purposes of federal recognition and benefits. It also bars states’ from denying validity to marriages performed in another state based on factors such as race and sex.

In her remarks before Thursday’s vote, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi framed the Respect for Marriage Act as a bulwark against “right-wing extremists”.

“Since the Supremes Court’s monstrous decision overturning Roe v Wade, right-wing forces have set their sights on this basic personal freedom,” Pelosi said, citing her work on behalf of marriage equality.

“Today, we will include marriage equality into federal law now and for generations.”

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday in the case of a Colorado website designer seeking an exemption from the state’s anti-discrimination law, on the grounds that it violates her religious freedom to refuse services to same-sex couples.