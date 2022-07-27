The Lex Newsletter: Americans eke out sneaky savings to leave retailers beat

This article is an on-site version of The Lex Newsletter. Sign Up here to get the full newsletter straight to your inbox every Wednesday and Friday

Dear reader,

My penchant for plain, white, unisex sneakers is paying off in unexpected ways. My son is now at an age where we wear shoes of the same size. He recently came up to me with his ripped spades and asked if he could have a new pair. I dug out and handed him my old—but still perfectly wearable—running shoes.

Hand-me-downs are just one of many money-saving maneuvers adopted by American families as inflation rises. Bulk buying and trading to cheap brands are others. It’s all very painful for retailers like Walmart, which had a profit warning this week.

For me, the sneaker gambit is a no-brainer. Offspring is growing and his rough lifestyle means he goes through shoes the way Homer Simpson goes through donuts. Why spend money on new shoes when he can wear mine? I can wait until he outgrows his current size before looking for new ones.

My son did not protest. I’d like to think it’s because my shoes are cool and I’m with the kids. It’s more likely that I’ve instilled in him that resistance is futile. Since the beginning of the year, I regularly give him and his sister my ‘need vs want’ speech. It goes something like this: “Inflation is at its highest point in 40 years. The cost of everything from groceries to gas is rising. So if you don’t need it, leave it. Thank you for your cooperation!”

To be sure, we (and plenty of other American families) are still spending. Despite all the talk of an impending recession, the US job market remains on a solid footing. An unemployment rate of 3.6 percent hovers near historic lows. Personal income and consumer spending remained march higher. Credit card spending rose in the second quarter at American Express, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase, among others. Consumers in particular – after more than two years of living with the pandemic – are splashing about travel and entertainment.

But the sticker shock is real. While we may not have slammed our wallets, our spending habits have changed. We are going away for our summer vacation. However, inflation means we spend more on basic necessities such as food and fuel and cut back on things like clothing and home furnishings.

This abrupt shift has caught many retailers by surprise, even the undisputed king of brick-and-mortar retail: Walmart. The company issued its second profit warning in 10 weeks this week. It’s a big one. Operating income is now expected to fall 13 to 14 percent for the second quarter and 11 to 13 percent for the full year. In May, Walmart said second-quarter operating income would be “flat to slightly up” and only 1 percent for the full year.

Walmart’s problem isn’t a lack of customers. Inflation drives people to trade and shop in the 5,335 stores in the US. In fact, like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, are expected to rise 6 percent in the second quarter, ahead of the earlier forecast of a 4 to 5 percent increase.

Instead, the problem is inventory. Walmart has too many items that customers no longer want. Casual clothes, kitchen appliances and outdoor furniture flew off the shelves during the pandemic. That prompted retailers to order even more in the hopes of getting ahead of supply chain disruption. The inventory strategy backfired when consumers like me started shifting spending to essentials like groceries.

Walmart had $61 billion in inventory at the end of April, compared to $46 billion at the same point the year before. Pre-pandemic, the figure was about $44 billion in early 2020.

Walmart will have to ramp up its price cuts to get rid of the surge in excess inventory. But that is not everything. The things people buy more these days – groceries – are much less profitable. All of this will take its toll on margins and explains the sharp downward revision to Walmart’s earnings forecast.

More profit warnings may be forthcoming. Target released one in June. Bed Bath & Beyond and Gap recently replaced their chief executives after a quarterly revenue collapse. The second quarter results for US retailers will be ugly.

That said, stock disruption won’t last forever. For folks like Walmart, you might argue that it’s better to take the band-aid off and get rid of excess merchandise now. That would give it a better base to gain market share during the all-important Christmas shopping season.

For parents on a budget, now is a great time to push your children’s growth spurts forward. I have already ordered three pairs of sneakers for my son with a 50 percent discount.

May your own bargain-hunting be equally fruitful.

Pan Kwan Yuku

Lex writer

