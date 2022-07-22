The Levi’s 501 Original Shorts are reduced by 33% right now to $39.70

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

The simple denim shorts can vary greatly in appearance with choices of knee length, boyfriend cut, fitted, low rise, high waist or more.

And just when you think you’ve got everything you need, a new super sexy style is reduced in the form of the Levi’s Original 501 Sansome Straggler Shorts.

Originally priced at $50 on Amazonthese ripped shorts designed to make your butt look incredible is now $39.70

A universally flattering summer essential, these iconic shorts look great from the front and back. The distressed hem at the front adds extra appeal and makes the legs look longer. The pocket design and unique red Levi’s label make the butt look peachier. Levi’s are known for their soft yet durable denim that can be worn both up and down and also lasts for years Store

The shorts have a frayed tear at the hem, which is a clever design trick to make the legs look longer as there is no clear line where the shorts end. Plus, the rips add a little more attitude than regular shorts, making them turn heads for a night out when worn with heels or wedges.

Denim shorts are arguably one of the most versatile items in the closet, as you can dress them up for the beach, run errands, or even pair them with a cute top and heels for a party.

This one Levi’s Original 501s have the added bonus of making your ass look super hot.

Peachy: The Levi’s Original 501 offers a flattering fit for most shapes, especially from behind, with the pocket design that lifts and shapes the bum

Out of all 15,000 five-star reviews, the flattering fit is one point consistently praised by shoppers.

“They’re super cute,” praised one impressed shopper. ‘They are perfectly high waisted but don’t cling, so my thighs look great. They are super comfortable and a great color for summer!’

Another added: ‘I love that they’re not too short and not too tight at the waist. They literally fit perfectly.’

Amazon shoppers have been quick to post reviews and photos showing how much they love the Levi’s shorts, and there are now 15,000 five-star reviews.

While other shoppers especially like the fit around the butt and say, “These make my butt look really good. They are the perfect length! Not too short but still sexy.’

