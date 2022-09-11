The latest Andor trailer gives us a glimpse of the Star Wars spin-off ahead of its premiere

At the D23 Expo on Saturday, Lucasfilm unveiled the final trailer for the Star Wars: Andoro series that takes place before the events of the 2016 Rogue One movie. Diego Luna will once again take on the role of the titular Cassian Andor, with the show following his journey from a thief to a rebel.

Andoro arrives on Disney Plus with a three-episode premiere on September 21. The first season would have a total of 12 episodes, but we don’t know the release schedule for these episodes yet.

Lucasfilm also teased its animated series with short films, Stories of the Jedi, which debuts on Disney Plus on October 23. It also announced a January 4, 2023 release date for the second season of its Clone Wars spin off, The Bad Party.

Disney Plus is doing a good job with original Star Wars-related content lately, with several scheduled shows, such as Skeleton Crew, Ahsokaand a third season of The Mandalorian already in the making.