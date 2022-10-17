The last week of October is shaping up to be a massive one for Apple

There are only two weeks left in November, but Apple is far from done with October. According to rumors, several new products are on the way, including new iPads and Macs, as well as the launch of iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura with the long-awaited Stage Manager feature.

So when are these new products coming? We all know Apple doesn’t like to spill any secrets before the big day arrives, but there are plenty of clues this time. And right now, every single one of them is pointing to a flurry of releases in the week of October 24th.

We have not yet received an event invitation: As for new products, Apple could either hold an event or issue press releases. If there is an event, it will most likely be held on Monday, October 24th, with invites going out early this week. The event would likely be an in-person/virtual hybrid like the iPhone 14 event.

However, there are strong rumors suggesting that Apple will not hold an event at all, and will instead quietly launch new products on its website via press release. Traditionally, Apple has launched new products this way on Tuesday (AirPods Max) or Wednesday (iPhone SE 2), so we could get new hardware on October 18th or 19th and/or October 25th or 26th.

iPads could arrive this week: Over the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that new iPads are arriving “within days.” That would be the M2 iPad Pro and redesigned iPad, which will likely hit Apple.com on Tuesday or Wednesday. But they likely won’t ship until iPadOS 16.1 lands on October 24.

The release candidates have not arrived: Before iOS/iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura can find their way to billions of iPhones, iPads and Macs, Apple must complete the development of the betas. This usually happens a few days before the full release – for example, the iOS 16 release candidate arrived on September 7th and was pushed out to the public on September 12th.

Assuming both release candidates arrive this week, both iOS/iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura will likely land on Monday, October 24 or Tuesday, October 25. Mark Gurman’s report that iOS 16.1 is “on track to be released the week of October 24 – barring any new bugs or issues.” He doesn’t mention Ventura, but the two OS updates will likely arrive on the same day, as Stage Manager is a marquee feature for both.

There are too many products to release at once: According to rumors, there is a lot of new hardware on the way – updates to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPad and Mac mini. While it’s common for so many new products to launch at one event, it would be unusual for Apple to drop four new products at once without any fanfare. So even though iPads launch this week, there will be plenty of Mac news next week.

Two Apple executives are scheduled to speak on October 25: And there’s one more thing that suggests the last week of October will be a monster week for Apple. Apple senior vice presidents Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak are scheduled to speak at the Wall Street Journal’s WSJ Tech Live conference on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a session titled “Products, Privacy and Power at Apple.” It’s unlikely that Apple will reveal any products during the half-hour session, but the timing suggests they’ll have plenty to discuss.