The Last of Us remake on PS5 has expanded accessibility options

We’re only a week away from Sony’s release The last of us remake for PS5, and on Friday the company detailed the many accessibility options that will be available in the game.

For the remake, developer Naughty Dog used the suite of accessibility features included with The Last of Us Part II as a “baseline” and built on it, according to a blog post by Gillen McAllister of Sony Interactive Entertainment. A nifty new option is audio descriptions for cutscenes, which will work with “all of our localized languages,” director Matthew Gallant said in the blog.

Another option I’d like to try is feeling dialogue as haptic feedback in the DualSense controller. “That way, a deaf player can feel the way a line is delivered, feel the emphasis, along with the subtitles to give a sense of how that line is delivered,” Gallant said. The feature started out as a prototype, but proved popular, Gallant said.

There is a hint system in the game, if you want it

I highly recommend browsing Sony’s blog to get an idea of ​​the many, many other features available. Personally, I’m looking for caption options and the ability to change holding presses of certain buttons, and it looks like there will be a lot of ways to customize those. The game also offers a hint system, which I appreciate – when I need a little help, I prefer to go to in-game options rather than scour the web.

Sony has not only added substantial accessibility features to The last of us; it also provides voluminous lists of accessibility tools in games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apartand Horizon Forbidden West and already previewed accessibility options coming God of War Ragnarok.

The Last of Us Part I starts on September 2. The game is also in development for PC, although Sony has not yet shared a release date.