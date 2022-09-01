The Last of Us Part I review: The PS5 remake makes it feel like a modern game

The original The last of us first debuted on the PS3 in 2013, and was remastered for the PS4 just a year later. But here we are, less than ten years after its debut, and the game is already being remade. The newly baptized The Last of Us Part I takes that original experience, the one that has made Naughty Dog one of the most respected studios for gaming, and makes it feel comfortable at home on the PS5; in fact, the new version makes the game look a lot like the controversial sequel. In some respects, The Last of Us Part I seems superfluous, given the relatively young age of the original, which is still very accessible. It’s not that the PS4 remaster won’t hold up. But after spending some time with the remake, I have to say, it’s also the best way to experience this classic.

The basics of the game remain the same as always. It starts with Joel’s harrowing introduction to the zombie – sorry, I mean “infected” – apocalypse before fast-forwarding two decades when he’s introduced to a young girl named Ellie and, after a long journey through hell, is forced to make an impossible choice. to make . That story, along with the standalone prequel Abandoned, remains intact in the remake. If you’ve played the original, there are no surprises here. The gameplay, meanwhile, is still a mix of stealth combat, lots of shooting, and navigating environmental puzzles with lots of conveniently placed ladders and wooden planks.

But there to be important changes. The most obvious are visual. Part I has the kind of graphics you’d expect from a lavish blockbuster in the year 2022: incredible water reflections, disturbingly gruesome death scenes. There’s a camera mode so you can really zoom in on Joel’s face and see the details of his impressive beard. The main characters have been slightly redesigned to look more lifelike, and the added layer of detail makes the environments a lot more fun to explore as you scour the ruins for supplies, knowing a clicker could show up at any moment. As with most PS5 games, you can also choose between two modes, one prioritizing a smooth frame rate, the other emphasizing visual fidelity.

Even if you don’t care about frame rate counting or more realistic foliage, many of the changes make the experience much more in line with The Last of Us Part II. That is – not dramatically different, but a welcome improvement. The controls and user interface are somewhat streamlined so that battles aren’t that clunky, although it’s not precise soft; there were still plenty of times when I was messing around switching weapons, and I accidentally kept activating photo mode in the midst of frenetic battles. But it’s more manageable than the original. My main advice is to stick to stealth as much as possible, where things work much better than the busy shootouts.

There are many other changes, and the ones that stood out to me the most during my playthrough were: the faster loading times, which made restarting after a death almost instantaneous, something I had to do a lot during some of the more intense sequences; The DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers make using the arc particularly satisfying, although the haptic vibrations felt pretty standard; the 3D audio is so haunting that I had to play without headphones because I couldn’t handle the horrific clicking noises; perhaps the most important, Part I boasts an equally robust set of accessibility features as the sequel. There’s also a new speedrunning mode and a more challenging difficulty setting, but I haven’t played with that yet.

If you didn’t like it TLOU first of all, this remake won’t make you change your mind. It’s still gruesome and dark, a mix of a heartbreaking post-apocalyptic story and an at times awkward video game. The core is the same as always. However, what this remake does is smooth the transition between the two games in the franchise. Think of it as sanding away (most of) the rough edges of the game. That will probably be important to those who played Part II for the original or the hypothetical brand new audience that will be introduced to The last of us by HBO’s live-action adaptation next year or the standalone multiplayer experience that’s coming too. The last of us is now a franchise – and within that framework, a remake so soon actually makes a lot of sense.