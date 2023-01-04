The Last of Us multiplayer game still on track for 2023 reveal

PlayStation developer Naughty Dog gifted The Last of Us fans another tease of the studio’s upcoming multiplayer game on Wednesday, promising to reveal “new details” about the standalone project later this year.

Following a concept art reveal from last June, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann revealed another artwork from the multiplayer game based on the post-apocalyptic franchise. That artwork depicts a pair of survivors approaching a massive, stranded cruise ship — no doubt a source of scavenged materials and a source of potential danger — in a devastated coastal city.

Later this year, Druckmann promises “some nice surprises” for The Last of Us fans, “the future of this franchise” and “some details about our ambitious The Last of Us multiplayer game”. He added, “The project will be a fresh new experience from our studio, but rooted in Naughty Dog’s passion for delivering incredible stories, characters and gameplay.”

The Last of Us multiplayer spin-off is led by game designer Vinit Agarwal The last of us part 2; Joe Pettinati, creative director at Naughty Dog; and Anthony Newman, lead designer at Naughty Dog.

Druckmann revealed initial details about the TLOU multiplayer game last summer, saying the unnamed project will be as big as the developer’s single-player games, “and bigger in some ways.”

“It has a story. The way we tell the story is very unique to this game,” said Druckmann. “It has a brand new cast of characters. It takes place in a different part of the United States.”

Druckmann dropped the final details as part of The Last of Us’ approaching 10th anniversary. The original PlayStation 3 game was released on June 14, 2013, and yes, you are very old now.

Over the course of the past decade, the franchise has grown from a one-off action game into a full-fledged multimedia franchise. The biggest example of that growth is Naughty Dog and HBO’s live-action adaptation of The last of us. That series, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, debuts January 15. A PC version of The last of us part 1the studio’s second re-release of the first game, is due out in March.