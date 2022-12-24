The last-minute Christmas rush: Shoppers flock to Oxford Street and supermarkets have been left empty

Crowds poured into the streets and supermarket shelves remained empty as shoppers headed for one last frantic journey before Christmas Day.

London’s infamous shopping street, Oxford Street, was packed with people today as many took advantage of pre-Christmas sales on the eve of the big day.

Food stalls in the nation’s capital were also stripped of produce as many looked for last-minute deals on festive lunch essentials, which have risen in price due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Pictured: Shoppers on Oxford Street on Christmas Eve

It was estimated that £2.6bn would be spent in shops between today and yesterday – what was dubbed ‘Frenzy Friday’ – while traffic on the streets at lunchtime on the 23rd increased by 6.6 per cent on last year .

Last minute sales played a major role in this with savings of up to 100% 70 percent in stores like Marks & Spencer, Boots and House of Fraser.

Anita Naik, Savings Expert at VoucherCodes.co.uk, said: ‘The last few days before Christmas are always incredibly busy shopping days, with many of us sprinting for the finishing touches or forgetting festive must-haves.’

Despite the rush, the rail strikes were predicted to push Christmas Eve spending to £1.13 billion, the lowest of any day this week for spending other than Christmas Day itself, according to VoucherCodes forecasts.

The strikes caused thousands of unionists to walk out, meaning Network Rail trains were not running at around 3pm.

The resulting decrease in expenditure was estimated at 23 percent less than retail sales compared to Christmas Eve last year.

Supermarkets compete for the best price on roasts as turkey prices rise 25 percent in a year

It was claimed that Lidl and Aldi were competing for the best turkey price this year at £19.95 for 5kg

Like high street stores, supermarkets have also been battling for the best price of roast dinner items as turkey prices have risen 25 percent in a year.

It was claimed that Lidl and Aldi were tying for the best turkey price for 2022 of £19.95 for 5kg.