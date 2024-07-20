The last haunting image of missing teenager Alison Jillian Chao, 15, riding her bike to a relative’s house before she disappeared

A haunting photograph of a straight-A student riding her bike to her aunt’s house is the last sighting of the teenager before she disappeared, as her family is desperate to keep the public engaged.

Alison Jillian Chao, 15, was last seen on surveillance footage Tuesday riding her GT mountain bike from her father’s home in Monterey Park, California, to her aunt’s home in San Gabriel around 5:32 p.m., according to ABC 7.

The trip was only four miles, but the girl never arrived, her family said. KTLA.

“The more time goes by, the scarier it gets,” her mother, Annie Chao, told the outlet. “I’m afraid the public will lose interest and it will be harder to find her. There’s less evidence.”

“I haven’t slept in days and it’s every parent’s worst nightmare.”

She was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt, black shorts and dark shoes. She was also carrying a backpack.

Chao has not communicated with anyone or posted anything on social media since her disappearance.

The family has been hanging flyers around Monterey Park in hopes that someone will recognize the Mark Keppel High School student.

The Monterey Park Police Department’s Bureau of Investigation is investigating the disappearance of Chao (pictured: Chao as an infant)

“It’s been very chaotic,” Annie told ABC 7. “It sounds crazy, but we don’t have a detailed report on this kind of stuff. What do you do? As a parent, you’re making flyers, you’re communicating with the news, we went out to visit everyone who was open and put up flyers. We communicated with the community.

“The community has really come together to help me search for my little girl.”

Annie recalled a McDonald’s worker who called in from work and drove around town at 1 a.m. after the story “shocked” him.

“He came at one in the morning to get her with me,” Annie said through tears.

The mother said her daughter was happy and optimistic and had a lot of energy, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The Monterey Park Police Department’s Bureau of Investigation is investigating Chao’s disappearance.

DailyMail.com has contacted Annie for comment.